Entering this season with lofty expectations and experience everywhere, the consensus in Nixa’s camp is if the Lady Eagles need to improve on anything, it is their communication on the court.
“I don’t really see us having any weakness, except maybe being loud,” defensive specialist Lexie Gregory said. “We need to be talking louder on the court."
“We have really good chemistry. A lot of us have played together for a long time. But I think our communication can probably be better,” middle hitter Jordan Collard agreed. “We want to keep meshing and keep our chemistry and not have any miscommunication.”
Coach Annie Zimmerman is confident her six seniors will help Nixa’s efforts to make communication a strength.
“You would think with six seniors on the floor, (our communication) would be a little better right now,” Zimmerman said. “At this point, though, everyone is feeling out what their specific role is going to be. That can lead to a little uncertainty. Once that gets established, I think communication will fall into place. Trust me, these girls are not quiet.
“We’ve got great senior leadership and it’s a bigger senior group than we’ve had in a while," she added. "The thing I like the most about this group is their vision is consistent. They all have the same direction and the same end-goal. They’re on the same page. They know they’re going to have to have that mindset to get the titles they want.”
Collard, Gregory and outside hitter Kenzie Hines top the Lady Eagles’ list of returnees from last season’s 22-win outfit. Hines and Collard are well-rounded players. Hines is fresh from netting 182 kills, 29 aces and 225 digs last season, while Collard totaled 175 kills, 31 blocks and 207 digs.
Taylor Golmen, Lauren Webber, Camryn Cameron and Jaycee Vixsen will also be part of a scrappy and resilient group of hitters at the net.
“It’s fun to play with that type of energy,” Hines said. “That’s the type of energy that wins you games.”
Whatever Nixa lacks in height, Zimmerman feels the Lady Eagles make up for with strength and athleticism.
“We’ve got a lot of power at the net,” she said. “They’ve been putting a lot of time and effort into the weight room. They’re stronger and will be able to be more physical at the net. Jordan is only 5-8, but one of the most effective 'middles' in our conference. She’s fast and so dynamic off the floor. Her timing is great. We look for her to build off what she did last year and excel.”
Golmen enjoyed a strong finish to her sophomore season a year ago.
“Golmen got better and better,” Zimmerman said. “I was happy with everything she brought to our team. As you get older, the spotlight shines on you a little more. Teams know about her now and will be looking at ways stop her. She will have to get a little more crafty in what she does at the net. She’ll have to hit a variety of shots and not just one shot she’s comfortable with. I think I’ve seen her embrace that. She’s ready for that challenge. I look for her to be very successful."
Setter Sydney Golden put herself on pace to challenge Reilly Dobbs’ school assists records, after dishing out 617 assists as a freshman last year.
“In some ways, they are similar and in other ways very different,” Zimmerman said while comparing Golden and Hobbs. “Their similarities would be their leadership on the court and the respect they earn from the players around them. That’s especially important for Sydney, being such a young setter at the varsity level. If she tells the older players to run a particular route, they’re not questioning her. They trust her completely and have a lot of confidence in her.”
Gregory leads the Lady Eagles’ efforts in the back row. She had 408 digs a year ago.
“Lexie and Alexis Adams are phenomenal athletes in the back row,” Zimmerman said. “They’re so athletic and quick. They can cover a lot of the court. We’re excited to have them leading us there. They’re going to set a great tone for what we want the defenders in our program to do.”
“We’re going to get to the ball no matter what,” Gregory said. “If we have to run into the wall, that’s fine.”
Nixa is at Ozark for a jamboree on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.