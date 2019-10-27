The Nixa volleyball team's showdowns with Jeff City Helias and Jeff City on Friday turned out to be routs, as the Lady Eagles swept both in convincing fashion.
Nixa (30-4) dominated Helias to the tune of 25-15, 25-8.
Taylor Golmen overwhelmed Helias (18-12) with 10 kills and Sydney Golden was ultra-effective with 21 assists. Kenzie Hines accounted for a pair of aces, Jordan Collard got to 14 digs and Collard and Jaycee Fixsen both had a block.
Golden couldn't have been more consistent while again collecting 21 assists in Nixa's 25-12, 25-18 triumph versus Jeff City (27-5-2).
The Lady Eagles showed off superb serving. Hines again had two aces, as did Lexie Gregory and Lauren Weber. Hines added seven kills and a block and Gregory contributed 15 digs.
Nixa upped its winning streak to 17 matches entering Districts. The Lady Eagles have won 29 consecutive sets.
