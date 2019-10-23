Nixa’s volleyball team ran its winning streak to 15 matches by sweeping Carl Junction 25-18, 25-16 Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles (27-4) reeled off nine of the final 10 points in the second set. They are undefeated at home entering matches Friday at home against Jefferson City Helias (18-10) and Jeff City (27-3-2).
Jaycee Fixsen netted eight kills and one block, while Sydney Golden contributed 24 assists, Jordan Collard picked up a trio of aces and Collard, Lauren Weber and Lexie Gregory all added 10 digs.
