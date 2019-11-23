Alli Clevenger powered Clever’s girls basketball team to a season-opening 63-49 victory versus Marshfield on Friday.
Clevenger scored a game-high 27 points.
“She’s got an aggressiveness that she really hasn’t had the last three years,” Lady Jays coach Dan Jones told Bryan Everson of the Marshfield Mail. “She knew this first game she had to take control and make things happen. She made sure she was going to take the team on her shoulders.”
Clever led 34-26 at halftime, before extending its lead to double digits in the third quarter, thanks to an 11-0 run.
“We were not happy with our defensive effort in the first half,” Jones said. “We wanted to stop their penetration because we know that’s what they like to do. We did a better job in the second half.”
Madison Gladney helped the winners with a career-high 16-point effort.
“Gladney had a great offensive game,” Jones said.
Clever is at the Fair Grove Tournament next week.
