Clever's girls basketball team earned a berth in the Skyline Tournament final by downing Lebanon 62-50 in a semifinal Wednesday.
Allie Clevenger's 26 points and Mackenzie Simpson's career-high 21 points led the Lady Jays.
Earlier in the week, Clever whipped Warsaw 62-30 in first-round play.
Ruthie Brown made a bid for a double-double, finishing with 24 points and eight rebounds. Brown was 10-of-15 from the field. Clevenger collected 22 points and four assists.
Clevenger is averaging 25.3 points a game.
Clever moves on to meet Skyline in Friday's championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.