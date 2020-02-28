Blue Eye coach Ken Elfrink hardly needed further confirmation his Lady Bulldogs would apply full-court pressure against Spokane in Saturday's Class 2 District 11 championship game.
But while scouting Thursday he surely took note of the Lady Owls' second-half struggles opposite Greenwood's press in the semifinal round.
Spokane (16-9) lost all of a 13-point halftime lead due to turnovers and poor shot selection, but still pulled out a four-point win to advance to its fourth straight District final.
The Lady Owls fully expect pressure from Blue Eye (24-4) and know they will need to set up center Paige Tate early and often to have a shot at knocking off the Lady Bulldogs.
"I expect us to not get in a hurry and play to our speed," Spokane point guard Mikayla McClure said. "We expect pressure. I expect us to be smart with the ball."
Spokane has to hope playing on a college court with bigger dimensions will allow the Lady Owls to space out and make passes easier to each other, or give McClure a better chance to dash by the Lady Bulldogs.
"They're going to pressure us the entirety of the court the entirety of the game," coach Garet Nunan said. If we execute, handle their pressure and can dictate the tempo, we have an opportunity. I think we can cause some matchups problem for them, as well."
"If we can take care of the ball, I think we have a really good shot," Tate said.
Both Tate and Blue Eye's Kohnnar Patton have more than, 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds in their careers.
Patton and Riley and Avery Arnold are Blue Eye's scoring threats, while Tate, McClure and Raylen Wallace are Spokane's top offensive options.
In the teams' SWCL matchups, Blue Eye beat Spokane 73-60. In last year's title tilt, a much deeper Lady Bulldogs outfit prevailed 66-36.
The opening tip is set for 1 p.m. at College of the Ozarks.
