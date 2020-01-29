SPRINGFEILD — Ozark center Katie Mayes watched in bewilderment Tuesday, as Kickapoo gave an unconventional response to the foul trouble of Lady Chiefs center Indya Green.
Green remained on the floor with two fouls, and then with three fouls in the first quarter. She finally went to the Kickapoo bench after picking up her fourth foul with three minutes still left in the second quarter. A minute into the third quarter, she was back in the game. Green didn’t make it to the fourth quarter, though, fouling out with just under three minutes to play in the third.
Without Green, Kickapoo was fairly easy pickings for Ozark, as the Lady Tigers recorded a 60-52 win on the strength of a 28-18 burst in the fourth quarter.
“When she got two fouls, I thought, ‘They’ll take her out because that’s what we do,’” Mayes said of Green, who had a game-winning putback against Ozark in last season's Class 5 District 11 championship game. “When she got her third foul and they left her in, I thought that was interesting because I knew they would need her for the second half. Then, she got her fourth foul. I was really surprised. I wouldn’t have done that.”
Mayes, who generally doesn’t get the respect she deserves outside of Ozark’s circle, couldn’t help but have mixed feelings that her matchup with Green was cut short.
“A little bit, yeah,” Mayes said when asked if she was disappointed Green wasn’t around for the finish. “She’s so good and she’s stronger than me. I have to buckle down. It’s a challenge I look forward to because she makes me a better player. I was excited when she fouled out because it meant we had a better chance of winning and it worked out in our favor. But then I didn’t have that competitive fire.”
“When he left her in when they had a four- or five-point lead, I was surprised by that,” Ozark coach David Brewer said of Kickapoo coach Jim Pendergrass’ strategy. “I think he felt like with all his other starters out (with injuries), if she went to the bench, we would have a decided advantage on the floor. He rolled the dice. Sometimes, it works out and sometimes it doesn’t.”
It looked as if Mayes and Green could have a classic clash in the paint. Up until Green fouled out, she had 11 points and Mayes 10. Mayes added 10 more points in the fourth quarter to finish with 20.
Madi Braden also helped Ozark break away. She turned a sub-par shooting night into a solid one by hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“We got some penetration kick-outs which cleared Madi for a good look and Madi is probably going to hit about half of the good looks she gets,” Brewer said. “For all shooters, once that first one goes in, it really lightens (the pressure) off of them and helps the next two or three go in.”
The strong fourth quarter by Mayes and Braden had to delight their future coach, College of the Ozarks coach Becky Mullis, who was on hand to see her signees.
“She’s been to all of our home games and a handful of our away games,” Mayes said. “It’s fun that we have a college coach who supports us so much and shows her interest in us, even after we’ve committed.”
Ozark (14-4) received overall contributions form guard Olivia Hanks. She scored 10 points and held her counterpart, Kickapoo guard Leah Fredrick, to six points. Fredrick had 15 points in the Lady Chiefs’ two wins against the Lady Tigers last season.
“I’ve guarded her the past couple of years and she’s hard to guard,” Hanks said. “You can’t really read her. I think we did a good job keeping her contained. Coach Brewer told us to keep a hand in her face and make her put the ball on the floor, so she wouldn’t be knocking down 3s.”
Just as Mayes couldn’t gain full satisfaction in winning her duel with Green, the Lady Tigers didn’t have the same thrill beating Kickapoo would normally merit. The Lady Chiefs’ Ysabella Fontleroy, Chloe Merced and Rachel Senn are all out with either knee or shoulder injuries.
“It’s not the same as beating a team that has all their starters,” Mayes said. “I wish them the best. It’s been horrible that they’ve all been getting hurt.”
“They’ve had one of those years. It started in the summer with Fontleroy and it seems the snowball keeps rolling downhill,” Brewer added. “Unfortunately for them, they should be really good. But they have a lot of kids who aren’t there.”
Ozark has had a casualty of its own. Backup guard Riley Boggs received word she suffered a torn ACL during the Lady Tigers’ trip to Columbia Rock Bridge earlier this month.
“We though we had good news on her,” Brewer said. “The Rock Bridge trainer said no (tear) and our trainer said no. But the MRI said yes. That was a downer. We’re compromised without Riley. Next man up as they say.”
OZARK (60) — Mayes 7 6-10 20, Hitt 1 6-6 8, Braden 4 4-5 15, Watson 1 0-0 2, Hanks 4 1-4 10, Putt 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 18-27 60.
KICKAPOO (52) — Fredrick 2 0-1 6, Turner 1 2-4 4, Conway 4 8-9 16, Green 5 1-1 11, Corbin 4 7-11 15. Totals 16 17-26 52.
Ozark 13 8 11 28 - 60
Kickapoo 13 12 9 18 - 52
3-point goals - Braden 3, Fredrick 2, Hanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.