Ozark’s Maddie Jenkins likes the fact that while teeing off for Evangel she will already have years of experience with some of the same fairways and greens she played on in high school.
“I'm excited I’ll be playing the same courses (for home matches) as in the past,” Jenkins said. “It will help me a lot to know the courses. It will be just like home and over the years I’ve had some of my best rounds at the courses we will be playing at.”
Jenkins helped Ozark to back-to-back COC championships and trips to State her junior and senior seasons. The Lady Tigers placed eighth in Class 4 both seasons.
Topping her priority list entering Evangel will be working on her short game.
“Overall, I need to improve on the greens and chipping to help me shave off some strokes,” Jenkins said. “There were a couple tournaments this year in which I had a couple three-putts that otherwise I would have been in the 70s. I’m pretty confident off the tee box.”
"Maddie is a solid player and will be a great addition to our team," Evangel coach Jon Jenkins added. "She hits it a long way and works hard, and I'm looking forward to her developing into a competitive player in our conference."
The Lady Crusaders’ roster includes a familiar name for Jenkins in Republic grad Ashley White.
“She’s one of my best friends,” Jenkins said. “She told me everything about Evangel. She helped in making me want to go there. She said a lot of great things about the school and the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.