Morgan Austin will make for three Ozark products on College of the Ozarks’ volleyball team next season.
The Lady Tigers senior will join former Lady Tigers Rhyley Thixton and Kaylan Smith as Lady ‘Cats.
“They’re going to be seniors next year,” Austin said. “I’m so excited to be going there and play with them and they’re excited for me to come there.”
Austin, a setter, has been nothing but impressed with C of O coach Stacy Muckenthaler.
“When I got asked to come down for a visit, I knew she was the right fit for me,” Austin said. “She cares more about the person she’s turning her girls into than the athlete they are. She wants girls to grow up the best way possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.