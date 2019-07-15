The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that lane closings will take place during overnight hours on U.S. Highway 65 as a $10.2 million widening project continues.
Lanes will be closed between the State Route CC/J interchange in Ozark to the Evans Road interchange in Greene County between 8 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Weather permitting, the Evans Road Bridge is scheduled to reopen July 19.
Southbound traffic on Highway 65 will be shifted to the right at the Farmer’s Branch bridge just south of Evans Road. Speeds will also reduce from 65 mph to 55 mph in the work zones. Any lane closures will take place during nighttime hours.
The contractor will pour concrete for a bridge wall on southbound Highway 65, grade rock in the median for new inside shoulders, and continue work to reopen the Evans Road overpass. The bridge work includes installing guardrails, reinstalling traffic signals, sealing the driving surface on the bridge deck and preparing the pavement for striping.
When the work is finished, U.S. Highway 65 will be widened to six lanes from Springfield to the State Route CC/J interchange in Ozark. The project is scheduled to be finished by September 2019.
