Emily Edwards is eyeing a return to basketball in time for her senior season at Nixa. In fact, the Lady Eagles guard saw a minute of action in the Lady Eagles’ jamboree earlier his week.
“Good news,” she said with a grin.
It was only five months ago Edwards had a heart defibrillator placed in her chest and underwent cardiac ablation surgery at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She was diagnosed with a genetic heart condition, ARCV, or in medical terms Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy.
Studies have shown athletes can play sports with a heart defibrillator, but patients with ARCV are more likely than others to experience life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias when engaged in physical activity.
Edwards is mindful not to allow herself to think she’ll be back to her All-COC self. She’s content to fill a role, most likely as a 3-point shooter.
“We’re going to have to see how things go, try it for a minute and see how it works out,” Edwards said. “I’ll get in here and there a little, we’ll see. It means a lot to me. Obviously, the situation isn’t great. But I’m making the best of it. It’s fun to be part of the team.
“Even getting back on the court at all is amazing because (doctors) told me I never would.”
Edwards felt a bit awkward while playing for a minute in the jamboree.
“I was nervous,” she said. “I haven’t been allowed to do anything athletically for probably six months. I haven’t been able to run for six months. When I do, it feels weird.”
Her shooting touch has remained intact.
“I’ve been able to shoot the whole time,” she said.
Upon learning of her comeback, Edwards’ friends and family have natrually expressed worry.
“The initial reaction is usually concern,” Edwards said. “They don’t know exactly what I’m supposed to be doing and what I’m not supposed to be doing.”
Edwards looked to golf in the fall to fuel her competitive spirit. All along, she has held out hope she could shoot hoops again.
“I feel like I’ve always felt like I wanted to get back on the court a little bit,” Edwards said. “I knew it wasn’t an option. My medicine has been working well. (Doctors) said I could try playing a little and see how it goes.”
Nixa will debut Tuesday at home versus Parkview.
