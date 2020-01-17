CRANE — This week’s Crane Tournament is showcasing three of the most electrifying guards in southwest Missouri who don’t stand 6-foot-0. Matter of fact, the trio don’t measure up to 5-11, 5-10 or even 5-9.
Crane’s diminutive dynamic duo of Tyler Campbell and Isaiah Smith and Clever’s fleet-footed Jake Twigg — all 5-8 on their teams' rosters — have led their teams to the tournament championship game.
Twigg has enjoyed seeing mighty mites like himself play such prominent roles.
“It’s cool to see little guys go out there and play big, especially when you’re 5-6 yourself,” Twigg said, while exaggerating slightly about his height.
Twigg scored 10 points while at the controls of Clever’s offense Thursday in its 53-41 semifinal win over Pierce City. Campbell netted 21 points and Smith 17 as the heart and soul of Crane’s attack Thursday in the Pirates’ 63-45 semifinal win over Billings.
It will be quick on quick when Twigg and Campbell go against each other in Saturday’s 4 p.m. title tilt. They haven’t faced each other since they were in the eighth grade three years ago.
“It’s going to be exciting and a lot of fun,” Twigg said. “Everybody keeps asking me who I think is faster. I guess we’ll find out.”
Smith, meanwhile, keeps defenders guessing with a wide array of moves to free himself for an open look. He’s just as capable shooting from the perimeter as he is in the paint.
Clever 6-7 center Taylor Genzler realizes the impact Twigg on his own game by directing passes his way to set him up for success. He’s counting on that trend to continue opposite Crane.
“Jake gets me a lot of easy looks, so hopefully he can use his quickness against Campbell and get to the basket,” Genzler said.
The consensus at Clever is Twigg’s speed and quickness have increased due to his experience playing football. He didn’t play football in junior high, but has strapped on shoulder pads in high school since the Jays began picked up the pigskin three years ago.
Twigg has been an ever-elusive running back while routinely rushing for three or four touchdowns a game the past two years at the junior-varsity level. Clever will make the move to varsity ball for his senior year next fall.
“I used to be short and not quick and that wasn’t good,” Twigg said.
“Jake is so shifty and I think football has helped him with that,” Clever coach Luke Brosius said. “He was very tough out (on the gridiron last fall). He handles the ball so well for us and is so fast. He’s tough to guard. It will be a great matchup between him and Campbell.”
In addition to their exceptional quickness, Twigg, Campbell and Smith thrive due to the proverbial chip on their shoulders. They're constantly wanting to prove they can play in a big man’s game.
“That definitely motivates me,” Twigg said. “It makes me go out there and play hard.”
The good news for fans on both sides is Saturday’s game will be the first of two matchups between the teams. The former SWCL rivals will play at Clever on Jan. 28.
