Alli Clevenger’s senior season promises to offer new challenges for the Clever star, as she assumes the role of the Lady Jays’ point guard and their undisputed go-to girl.
More will be asked of her on the court, while a bit less is being asked of her at her family’s farm.
Clevenger’s chores were cut beginning in March, when her family sold their dairy cows and opted to delve into beef farming while purchasing 300 head of Angus cattle.
“They’re a lot easier to take care of than dairy cows,” Clevenger said. “We’re building up our herd. We feed them and sometimes we give them shots. In my work-flex program, I get home from school at 11:40 (a.m.) to help my parents with whatever we need until it’s time for practice.
“Before, I would help my family milk the cows before school. It used to be 4:30 in the morning and then at 3 in the afternoon if I wasn’t at practice.”
Alli doesn’t have brothers or sisters she can turn to for a helping hand.
“I’m an only child. Nothing came easy for me,” she said. “I’m a little spoiled. But I had to work for it. Time around the farm, that’s long hours and long days. It’s crazy sometimes. It’s hard work, but a lot of fun. It gave me a work ethic for life and basketball.”
Nowadays, Clevenger is able to sleep in, at least until sunrise. Her daily routine is to arrive at school at 7 a.m. for a morning shoot-around.
Coach Dan Jones appreciates her self-discipline.
“She’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve seen,” Jones said. “Her parents are great people who have instilled great morals and a work ethic into her. Every coach wishes they got that in every corner from every kid.”
Jones adds that two weeks into practices the rest of the Lady Jays are following Clevenger’s lead.
“Her work ethic is started to bleed off on other kids,” he said. “The whole team is buying into the work ethic she’s bringing to the floor. Practices have been incredible.”
Clevenger has been consistently good as a shooting guard for three seasons. She averaged 15.6 points a night last season while making 72-of-172 3-point attempts (42 percent).
Over 84 games in three seasons, she’s averaged 14.4 points on her way to 1,208 career points.
Now, she moves to the point.
“I’m excited. I feel like nothing is holding me back,” Clevenger said. “I’m going to drive harder to the basket. I also know that I have teammates, who if I drive and get their defender and can't get to the goal, I can pass the ball to them.
“It might be difficult at first,” she added. “I’ll get the ball downcourt and whatever comes to me comes. My main focus is to get the ball down the floor first and get everyone set up and take my time.”
“People are going to be miserable trying to stop her,” Jones said. “She’ll be the general getting things started and is going to make a lot of things happen.”
Clevenger has attracted college coaches and made visits to Southwest Baptist and Drury. Central Missouri was on her recruiting radar, but has fallen off. An aspiring nursing or pre-med major, she hoped to have her college choice made by now, but is content to wait.
“It’s pretty stressful thinking about when and where I’m going to make a decision,” she said. “I’m going to put everything out on the floor and not worry about it. I’m ready for games to start, so I don’t have to speak for myself. I can let my game speak for itself.”
