An estimated 11 percent of Christian County’s population battles food insecurity, and 4.1 percent of Christian County residents are food uncertain with hunger.
The Missouri Hunger Atlas is published annually by researchers from the University of Missouri Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security. It is written to assess the extent of food insecurity across the state, offering breakdowns by county.
“It also gauges how well public programs are doing in meeting the needs of those of our fellow citizens who have difficulty acquiring sufficient amounts and qualities of food,” according to the researchers.
The term “food security,” as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in this case means “access by all people at all times to enough food for an active, healthy life.” Food insecurity, according to the report, occurs when persons lack the resources for food purchases. Most food insecure households avoid falling under the “hunger” classification by relying on a narrow range of foods acquired through public and private assistance programs.
Hunger, classified in the report by the term, “very low food security,” occurs when persons reduce their food intake and their healthy eating patterns are disrupted by a lack of money and other resources to acquire sufficient food.
In 2017, about 40 million Americans were food insecure, or about 11.8 percent of the population. An additional 4.5 percent of households were classified with hunger.
Christian County rated low to medium on most of the needs assessments found within the Hunger Atlas. For example, 34.8 percent of students participate in the free and reduced lunch program, 40.3 percent of women and infants are participating in WIC, and food pantries distribute between 98 and 142 pounds of USDA commodity foods per capita to persons below poverty. Christian County fell in the medium range of SNAP assistance, or food stamps, with somewhere between 54.3 and 59.8 percent of the income-eligible population participating.
The Hunger Atlas classifies Christian County as being “low need, low performance,” meaning that there is a relatively low percentage of the population with hunger needs, and that public food distribution organizations are scoring at a relatively low rate when it comes to meeting the needs.
Neighboring Taney and Webster counties both fall into the “high need, low performance” classification.
In Christian County, 8.1 percent of the eligible food insecure population participates in assistance programs, which means that only 55.2 percent of the total income eligible population is being helped in some way.
It’s estimated that 8,588 Christian County residents lived below the poverty level in 2017.
“Food insecurity and poverty are clearly connected—poverty is the best single predictor of food insecurity, and hunger strongly correlates with lower educational achievement, unemployment and impaired work performance,” the report reads.
Food insecurity and hunger rates in Missouri began climbing in 2008, and peaked in 2015 with an estimated 14.2 percent of the population becoming food insecure. It’s estimated that roughly 400,000 Missourians experienced hunger in 2015.
While needs are low, Christian County’s lone full-service food pantry reports a rise in demand.
Least Of These announced it passed the mark of one million pounds of food distributed in 2019 on Dec. 19. The previous annual record, set in 2019, was 704,399 pounds of food to qualified underprivileged families in Christian County. The 2019 distribution total exceeds previous records by about 30 percent.
Least Of These closed on the week of Christmas to allow staff and volunteers time away with their families. In January and February, client needs are typically high with new clients coming into the food pantry during the holiday season, combined with a decline in giving from donors who usually make heavy contributions during the holiday season, then hold off on donating again in the first few weeks or months of the year.
Least Of These now serves more than 1,000 families per month, up from a monthly average of 840 families per month earlier in 2019.
Financially, that means the food pantry’s donations are also being stretched.
Before they receive assistance from the food pantry, Least Of These clients meet for about an hour with volunteers. The volunteers review the potential client’s situation and inform the clients of many additional services available in Christian County. For more information, visit http://leastofthesefoodpantry.org.
