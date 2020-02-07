With golf not quite the spectator sport basketball is, it’s no wonder Nixa’s Josh Mason has had a singular focus on hoops going on six years.
Growing up, Mason idolized his cousin, Ryan Eady, a 2012 Nixa grad who played basketball and golf for the Eagles and went on to swing for the fairways at Southwest Baptist.
Mason also hit the hardwood, but never the links.
“I was about in fifth or sixth grade when I was coming to the high school games wanting to be where he was at and wanting to take it further,” Mason said. “I played a little flag football and soccer growing up. But from seventh grade on, it’s just been basketball. I set my mind in the seventh grade on wanting to play college basketball and never looked back.”
Mason now can look forward to continuing his basketball career at Henderson State (Arkansas). He gave the Reddies a verbal commitment in December and signed a letter of intent with them Thursday.
“I’ve put everything I had into this,” Mason said. “I’m a pretty hard worker and I’ve had to work for everything I’ve got. “
Mason is the second Nixa hoopster to sign with Henderson State in as many years. A year ago, the Lady Eagles’ Kelsey Biro signed with the Reddies.
“She talked to me about them last year,” Mason said. “I went there three times starting last summer until right before the season. I talked to the coaches a lot and put a lot of thought into it. They stood out because the coaches feel like family. I was looking for a good fit and found it.”
Henderson State is 15-6 overall and 10-5 in the Great American Conference this season.
Mason, fresh from a 25-point performance at Ozark on Tuesday, will lead Nixa into its home contest versus Joplin tonight.
