It’s hard to say, I don’t have any idea. We’ll see what happens. I think they’ll give us a chance to play.
It could have a huge impact, without scouts being able to see me play, that could affect where I go in the draft. It’s nerve wracking. This is something I’ve worked so hard to push myself toward and at this point, I’m not control of the situation.
Perfect Game grade of nine on a scale of 1-10. Perfect Game projects players with a grade of nine to be a potential picks among the top10 rounds of the draft and/or a highest-level college prospect.
His pop-up time is 1.88 seconds, the velocity on his throws from behind the plate is 81 mph and the exit velocity of balls hit off his bat is 95 mph. His popup time improved by .15 of a second over the past year and he added 2 mph to his right arm. His throws to second base rank among the top 10 percent nationally and his popup time among he top 14 percent. His exit velo is in the top six percent.
Also, in regard to maximum barrel speed, impact momentum and maximum acceleration, he is in the top 15 percent.
Showcase report: ig and strong athletic build, looks like a catcher. Has athleticism behind the plate, stays compact and quick behind the plate, sets up low and flexible, on line release and gets out of his crouch quickly, plenty of tools to stay behind the plate on a long-term basis. Right handed hitter, big rock back load with a strong movement forward into contact, gets extended well and creates bat speed, ball is loud coming off the barrel especially when he's pulling the ball, stays balanced and directional well and has feel for the barrel.
MLB.com top-ranked catcher is Tyler Soderstrom, of Turlock, California.
I think I’ve got myself in a good position, depending on this season turns out.
It’s a definite consideration. I’ve had meetings with a lot of scouts, discussing where my head is at and what direction I’m leaning toward. I think I had a summer worthy of being followed this spring. That’s all I can ask for, for them to be there to watch. With all the work I’ve put in, I’ll be able to show what I can do.
It’s crazy.
The biggest thing they want to know is what you’ve been through and how you handled it. They want to see if you’re ready to be a professional. At this point, some kids aren’t ready. I feel, if that were to be the case with me, I’m definitely mature enough to that next step. I’m ready for whatever is thrown my way.
I pride myself on taking care of the little things to make sure I’m as prepared as possible. I don’t really see myself getting doubted about how hard I work and my character. I feel strongly about things.
If you can hit, that’s a plus and I think that’s what helps me.
Playing travel ball has been the best, as far as meeting new people, having friends everywhere and being able to network. If I’m ever traveling and need somewhere to stay, I probably know someone in the area I’m going to. It’s been a lot of fun. I’m lucky to be in the position I’m in.
A couple guys on the team last summer that me and Ace played on definitely will have some decision to make, as well. They’re going to have to make the same decision in June.
The biggest factor is definitely money. If they’re willing to pay you a lot, you’re going to get a lot of chances to show them you’re the player they saw you being. They’re going to have to make a good investment in me in order for me to skip college, especially with me having place to play like IU. My dream has always been to play professional baseball. I feel like it’s getting really close. I’ve worked hard for it.
Most teams I’ve met with have said they put it in your contract that they provide money for you after you’re done playing to go to school. It’s nice to have that option because you never know what might happen.
I’ve played on teams with great player like Hammitt and Payton Hannah. We’ve had great teams, made great runs and won a lot of games. The hardest part about this year is everyone top to bottom has made a commitment. From upperclassmen to younger kids, we’ve been working hard and doing everything together. I think that’s been the missing factor the last two years. We had great teams and great talent, but our team chemistry wasn’t 100 percent. This year, the seniors have done a great job including everyone in whatever we do and making sure everyone has the same goals. Also, coach Daugherty has given us the opportunity to put in every ounce of work we could ever possibly want. It’s frustrating to see that taken away right now. I definitely hope we get the chance to play.
