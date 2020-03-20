Joe Reid is considering the prospect he may have already done all he can to impress scouts in preparation for the MLB First-Year Player Draft June 10-12.
With the coronavirus outbreak having officially forced the cancellation of Nixa's first eight games through April 4, Reid realizes there is a possibility he won't have a senior season with the Eagles due to the virus.
"It’s a definite consideration and that could have a huge impact on me," Reid said. "Without scouts being able to see me play, that could affect where I go in the draft. It’s nerve wracking. This is something I’ve worked so hard to push myself toward and at this point, I’m not in control of the situation.
"I think I had a summer worthy of being followed this spring," he added. "That’s all I can ask for, for them to be there to watch and with all the work I’ve put in, I’ll be able to show what I can do. It’s hard to say what is going to happen (with the spring sports season in Missouri), I don’t have any idea. We’ll see. I think we'll get the chance to play."
A 5-foot-11, 200-pound catcher, Reid has been projected to be taken in the draft. But he surely would love the chance to solidify his status this spring. The right-hander completed his junior season at Nixa with a .320 batting average, four home runs and 20 RBIs. He blasted a homer out of US Ballpark estimated to have traveled 420 feet.
Reid, who has committed to play college ball at Indiana, has played travel ball for Rawlings Arkansas Prospects Platinum. He values highly his experience playing across the country with an against elite high school talent.
"I think I’ve got myself in a good position," he said. "My dream has always been to play professional baseball. I feel like it’s getting really close. I’ve worked hard for it."
Perfect Game USA grades Reid a nine as a prospect on a scale of 1-10. According to its scale, a grade of nine is considered to be a potential pick in the top 10 rounds of the draft and/or a highest-level college prospect.
Reid relates "it's crazy" to think how much his life may change due to one phone call from an MLB organization. He's had discussions with scouts to gauge his thoughts on going pro or taking the college route.
"I’ve had meetings with a lot of them, discussing where my head is at and what direction I’m leaning toward," Reid said. "The biggest thing they want to know is what you’ve been through and how you handled it. They want to see if you’re ready to be a professional. At this point, some kids aren’t ready. I feel, if that were to be the case with me, I’m definitely mature enough to handle that next step. I’m ready for whatever is thrown my way.
"I pride myself on taking care of the little things to make sure I’m as prepared as possible," he added. "I don’t really see myself getting doubted about how hard I work and my character. I feel strongly about things."
Reid is adamant he won't pass on the chance to play at Indiana by signing simply any contract that is put in front of him.
"The biggest factor is definitely money. If they’re willing to pay you a lot, you’re going to get a lot of chances to show them you’re the player they saw you being," Reid said. "They’re going to have to make a good investment in me in order for me to skip college, especially with me having a place to play like IU.
"Most teams I’ve met with have said they put it in your contract that they provide money for you after you’re done playing to go to school," he added. "It’s nice to have that option because you never know what might happen."
In regard to analytics posted by Perfect Game, Reid is rated among the nation's premier prep catchers. His pop-up time has been recorded at 1.88 seconds and the velocity on his throws from behind the plate at 81 mph. His throws to second base rank among the top 10 percent nationally and his popup time is among the top 14 percent.
"If you can hit, that’s a plus and I think that’s what helps me," Reid said.
In regard to maximum barrel speed, impact momentum and maximum acceleration, Reid is in the top 15 percent. The exit velocity of balls hit off his bat has been recorded at 95 mph, putting him in the top six percent.
A Perfect Game Showcase report had this to say of Reid: "Strong athletic build, looks like a catcher. Has athleticism behind the plate, stays compact and quick behind the plate, sets up low and flexible, on line release and gets out of his crouch quickly, plenty of tools to stay behind the plate on a long-term basis. Right handed hitter, big rock back load with a strong movement forward into contact, gets extended well and creates bat speed, ball is loud coming off the barrel especially when he's pulling the ball, stays balanced and directional well and has feel for the barrel."
MLB.com lists nine catchers among its Top 100 candidates from the college and prep ranks for this year's draft. The top-ranked catcher is Tyler Soderstrom, of Turlock, California. Of the nine catchers on the list, five are high school seniors.
Assuming there is a spring sports season in Missouri, Reid has high hopes for Nixa.
"I’ve played on teams with great players like Brett Hammit and Payton Hannah. We’ve had great teams, made great runs and won a lot of games,' Reid said. "We had great teams and great talent, but our team chemistry wasn’t 100 percent. I think that’s been the missing factor the last two years.
"The hardest part about missing out on this year is everyone top to bottom has made a commitment," he added. "From upperclassmen to younger kids, we’ve been working hard and doing everything together. The seniors have done a great job including everyone in whatever we do and making sure everyone has the same goals. Also, coach (Jason) Daugherty has given us the opportunity to put in every ounce of work we could ever possibly want. It’s frustrating to see that taken away right now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.