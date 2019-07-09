The Missouri Job Center and American Legion Post 639 are joining forces to host a hiring and resource fair 2-6 p.m. July 11. The fair will take place at American Legion Post 639, 2660 S. Scenic, Springfield. It will provide employer engagement opportunities and access to local resources for veterans and their families.
All veterans are welcome, in fact, as well as transitioning service members, reserves, National Guard, military spouses, military family members and other local jobseekers.
“At this post-Independence Day veteran hiring and help fair, we will have employers from a variety of industries specifically seeking the inherent value that veterans bring to the table,” Missouri Job Center Local Veterans Employment Representative Sabrina Bonnette said. “Leadership, teamwork and a disciplined work ethic are all skills veterans possess as a result of their service.”
Bonnette said many civilian sector companies don’t realize beginner-level managers in the military earn approximately $36,000 after a six-year term of service, often without a college degree. It can be difficult to transition to a $10 an hour job. There are options for help, however, she added.
“They need to verify their particular set of skills and numerous collateral duties. It’s called Army/Navy/Marine Corp COOL—Credentialing Opportunities On Line—and can equip a military person with a path to a more successful more to the civilian sector,” Bonnette said.
Bonnette, a retired Navy Chief and a member of the Women Veterans of Southwest Missouri American Legion Post 1214 of Springfield, can be contacted for more information or help at (417) 841-3353.
Bonnette said she hopes to see many veterans at the fair, where more than 25 companies will attend. Employers include several major production, retail and information technology companies, including Nestle Purina Petcare, Bass Pro Shops, Burrell Behavioral Health, Dogwood Ranch, Jack Henry & Associates, Red Monkey, T-Mobile and Vital Farms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.