SPRINGFIELD — Playing for the first time amidst the spectacle that surrounds a game involving nationally-ranked recruit Aminu Mohammed, Clever coach Luke Brosius didn’t think his Jays responded in the manner he hoped.
Mohammed blocked only one shot, but had an impact on countless Clever misses as Greenwood broke way for an 85-69 victory versus Clever on Thursday.
“I was disappointed we didn’t compete with confidence,” Brosius said. “We lacked confidence and didn’t go in and attack. The whole first half, that was reflective of our performance. There were times I felt like we were just throwing up shots because we were maybe a little intimidated by his presence inside. That led to run-out opportunities for them. They probably had 12-16 points on easy run-outs off of our misses.”
“At the end of the day, you can’t psyche yourself out,” Clever guard Blaze Akins added. “You have to see him as just another no-name on the court, he’s No. 24 and not Aminu. You’ve got to run your offense and not be intimidated. But I think that kind of got us in the first half.”
Clever (10-11) managed just six points in the second quarter and put up a modest 19 points in the first half, while falling behind 48-19.
“We came out with intensity, but it died down,” guard Bryce Gelle said.
Mohammed scored 23 points in the first half and 21 in the second half.
Akins and Gelle split time drawing the assignment to defend Mohammed.
“I wanted to keep him outside the lane,” Akins said. “I was trying to keep him away from the rim and get him to shoot more outside because he wasn’t hitting as well as he normally does.”
“He’s pretty dominant,” Gelle said. “He’s so athletic that he has the ability to get to the hole anytime he wants. The way he plays, it’s crazy.”
Playing against Greenwood’s starters and subs, Clever fired in 49 points in the second half. Gelle and Taylor Genzler both finished with 15 points, Grant Pellham had 11 and Josh Reeves nine.
Gelle and Reeves made a trio of 3-pointers. Gelle scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half.
“I put in the reps,” Gelle said while talking about striving for consistency with his 3-point shooting. “Sometimes, I think too much about my shot. It’s kind of a mental thing for me. I’ve just got to let it fly.”
Pellham played with as much confidence as any Clever player, going strong to the basket and taking it right to Mohammed on one drive.
"He was pretty fearless for the most part," Brosius said. "He’s been a lot more aggressive. Grant gets to the basket so well because he is so fast. Tonight there were time he wasn’t balanced and we’ve talked a lot about that. But overall he’s been playing great. We’re proud where he’s at as a sophomore."
Clever is in the middle of a formidable stretch of games to close out the regular season. Since the semifinal round of the Crane Tournament two weeks ago, Brosius’ bunch has played six games against five teams with 12 wins or more. Remaining on Clever’s slate are dates with Strafford, Dora and Skyline. Those three are a combined 53-9.
“Our last five games, as far as teams our size, is probably as good a schedule as anybody,” Brosius said. “I don’t take that schedule lightly. I believe we can compete and we’re hopeful it’s going help us for Districts.”
“Like coach said, he wouldn’t schedule any games we can’t compete in,” Adkins said. “It’s a good stretch for us to get ready for Districts.”
CLEVER (68) — Reeves 3 0-0 9, Twigg 3 0-2 7, Pellham 5 1-2 11, Gelle 6 0-2 15, Genzler 5 4-4 15, Akins 1 0-0 2, Allie 0 1-2 1, Pate 1 0-0 2, Tennis 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 6-12 68.
GREENWOOD (85) — Harper 6 0-0 13, Pinegar 2 0-0 4, Stuckey 4 4-4 12, Gibbons 2 0-0 6, Mohammed 17 9-10 44, Burri 3 0-0 6. Totals 34 13-14 85.
Clever 13 6 21 28 - 68
Greenwood 25 23 17 20 - 85
3-point goals - Reeves 3, Gelle 3, Ryan 2, Twigg, Genzler, Mohammed, Grant.
