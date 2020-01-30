Peyton Moore says it’s been by design at times that his pins count is a bit off the pace he set as a record-setting freshman a year ago.
This past weekend, the 113-pound sophomore was concerned with making weight for the second day of action at the Winnetonka Tournament. Thus, in the early rounds he was more interested in mat time and getting a good sweat going than putting his opponent’s back on the mat
“I could have more pins than I have now,” Moore said. “At Winnetonka, I worked on going for tech. falls instead of pins.”
Moore is 34-3 and has 23 falls. He set a school record for a freshman by posting 33 pin on his was to a runner-up finish in Class 4 at 106 pounds.
It wasn’t according to Payton’s plan that he went the distance while winning 6-0 against Lebanon’s Davis Joiner on Wednesday.
“I wrestled terribly,” Moore said. “I didn’t warm up hard enough when the girls (dual) finished and came out cold. I kind of forgot the girls were wrestling Lebanon and Lebanon has a really big girls team. I didn’t expect their (dual) to be so long.”
Nixa coach Dustin Martin said it’s been more important how Moore has wrestled than how he has gotten wins.
“Last year, he got in a groove and got a lot of pins and some could argue it’s easier to get pins at 106,“ Martin said. “He hasn’t had the pin count he had last year. But the quality of his wrestling has been really good.”
Moore will look to repeat as a COC Tournament champion this weekend. The 113 class figures to be formidable, with Moore, Willard’s Christian Findley (33-5), Branson’s Kyshin Isringhuasen (22-1) and Neosho’s Landon Kivett (31-11) leading the pack.
Isringhusen’s father, Seth Isringhausen (22-1), wrestled at Nixa and was the Eagles’ first state qualifier. He was indicted into NIxa’s Athletics Hall Of Fame in 2018.
Findley handed Kyshin Isrinshausen his first loss,3-2 in an ultimate tiebreaker last week.
“We’ll have to work pretty hard, but I think we can win,” Martin said of Moore’s chances this weekend. “Peyton is a big-match wrestler. He’s won a lot of big matches.”
Moore and Isringhuasen competed as youths with Terminators Wrestling Academy and are friends away form the mat.
“You go out there and know each other and what each other is going to do,” Moore said about wrestling against a friend. “It’s usually a close match.”
