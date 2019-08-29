It’s a whole new ball game for Ozark, with the Lady Tigers playing an entirely new starting lineup that features new strengths that coach Adeanna Brewer hopes will lead to new routes of victory in a new role as an underdog.
“We have a lot of new names and faces. They are juniors and seniors who have seen limited playing time,” Brewer said. “They’ve been successful throughout their freshman and jayvee careers and have been very hungry for playing time and their opportunity to be on the floor.”
Ozark’s top weapons shift from the net to the back row, where defenders Olivia Skipworth, Meredith Avery, Kinsey McAllister have shown a penchant for returning about everything hit their way.
“Our floor defensive game is going to strong,” Brewer said. “They refuse to let the ball hit the floor. That’s how we’re going to win games, by continuing to give our front row opportunity after opportunity to score.”
The Lady Tigers will be counting on some combination of Hannah Tadlock, CeCila Westfall, Madi Satterly, Hanna Vorhies, McKenna Rhodes and Savannah Eisman to provide kills and blocks.
Brewer suspects her hitters are a work in progress.
“We’re finding our way offensively at the net,” she said. “We have depth and an abundance of outside hitters. It’s about figuring out who is going to be consistent.”
After having only two setters over the course of her first seven years at Ozark, Brewer will go with Westfall, Morgan Austin and Ella Scott at setter this season. Their play will dictate what kind of offense the Lady Tigers will utilize.
“All three will compete for one spot or two spots, depending if we run a 5-1 offense or a 6-2 offense,” Brewer said.
Ozark has been pegged to finish behind Willard and Nixa in the COC, after dominating league play while winning 10 District championships in a row. Brewer is looking forward to seeing how her team responds to keeping the program’s streaks of success alive.
“We have the tools,” Brewer said. “It’s about putting them together and finding a well-oiled machine that works for us. I don’t think we’re going to have to any easy wins, like we had in the past. We can’t get down when it’s an an even, back and forth battle. If we’re resilient and fight to the end, hopefully, we can grit and grind some games out.
“Our ceiling is very high,” she added. “It’s going to take some time to get where we want to be. I have a good feeling about this group. I think they’ll be playing their best volleyball by the end of October.”
Ozark hosted a jamboree earlier this week, but won’t officially debut at home until Sept. 17 versus defending Class 3 state champion Rogersville. The Lady Tigers open with road trips to Glendale, Kickapoo, Jefferson City and the Effingham Tournament in Effingham, Illinois.
