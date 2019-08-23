After averaging 22 wins a season the past three years with powerful hitters at the net, Clever coach Angie Wise is adapting to her personnel and changing the Lady Jays’ look offensively.
Clever will operate out of a 6-3 setter rotation, as Wise tries to take advantage of the setting of Kenna Wise, Carly Debryin and Abby Vanzandt.
“We’ve changed our offensive strategy and it’s going to be a totally different look,” Angie Wise said. “Kenna, Carly and Abby will rotate into the setter’s position. That will free up Carly to swing more, play some defense and get some passing in. Hopefully, we get the job done.”
Last season, Wise dished out 369 assists and Debryin had 283.
Quite a bit will revolve around Debryin.
“Carly is the leader of our team,” Wise said. “She is a natural leader and can play any position on the court. We’ll look to her for a ton of leadership.”
In addition to Debryin, Vanzandt, Kenna Wise and Kylie Wenger will look to rack up kills.
“Abby is a left-handed right-side hitter,” Wise said. “She is going to make a major impact. Being on the front row and being left-handed, that keys a good setting offense. Kylie has looked good swinging from the front row. Kenna is getting better all the time. She’s going to have to produce more offense than she did in the past.”
Brandi Riley, Cammile Bishop and Annakate Riley will each see upgrades in their roles.
“We have jayvee kids stepping up and filling the gaps,” Wise said. “They’ve been successful throughout their careers.”
Wise likes Clever’s chances of keeping up its winning ways.
“I think we’ll surprise some people and be a winning team, as long as we continue to improve,” she said. “We’re going to be a smaller team, so we’ve worked on improving on defense. We’re going to have to be quicker and use our speed.
“How the other girls jell with our core is going to make a big impact on how we do,” she added. “I think we have a lot of potential. We just haven’t played enough together. But it’s starting to come together.”
Clever debuts Sept. 3 at Crane.
