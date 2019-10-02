Ozark received help toward remaining in the COC title hunt Tuesday, when Nixa knocked off Republic. But less than an hour later coach Jimmy Nimmo’s Lady Tigers put themselves in position of needing even more help by falling to Willard 8-7.
Webb City is now the only undefeated team in the COC at 7-0, while Republic fell to 4-1 and defending league champion Ozark dropped to 5-2.
Ozark was guilty of nine errors against Willard, leading to eight unearned runs.
Starting pitcher Hattie Depee yielded three hits and four unearned runs in three innings. Reliever Savannah Hughes allowed four hits and four unearned runs in four innings.
The teams were tied at four-all through four innings, before Ozark took a 5-4 lead. But Willard plated two runs in the sixth and seventh.
“Our errors don’t help,,” third baseman Emily Schmucker said. “Once we make one error, it gets in our heads. Pretty much all the errors were from the left side. We have a lot of defense to work on and mentally we have a lot of work to do.”
Ozark’s bats made it a tight ball game. Schmucker was 3-for-4 with two run scored and an RBI, left-fielder Maddy Spies was 2-for-3 and right-fielder Kenna Mayfield was 2-for-2 with two walks.
Schmucker continued to swing a hot bat. She has three straight multi-hit games while working her way back up Ozark’s batting order. She started the season hitting third, was dropped to seventh and is now hitting fifth.
“At the beginning of the season, I was struggling. Moving me down made me relax. I proved myself and (Nimmo) moved me up in the lineup a little bit,” Schmucker said. “Last year, Cara Ford was in the same situation. I looked up to that. She got moved down to the bottom half of the lineup. I think it was seventh. But she got moved up at the end of the season, after she came back at the end and was hitting so good. I kept believing this year that I could fall into that same situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.