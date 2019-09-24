The Missouri Municipal League has announced the city of Nixa as the winner of its Innovation Award for the large city category (population 15,000-30,000) for the third year in a row. This year, Nixa is being recognized for its staff Think Tank.
The idea for the Think Tank was born at a city employee leadership retreat in June 2017. The three main objectives were to create organizational buy-in from staff, to facilitate leadership development of staff in our talent pipeline, and to develop solutions to complex internal challenges facing the organization on a large scale.
The Think Tank committee is made up of line level and mid-level staff, who devote time every other week to developing solutions to issues related to the internal operations of the organization. The Think Tank conducts research, fosters discussion, and develops recommendations which are then presented to the city administrator and other leaders. The administrator, department heads, city council and mayor reviews the recommendations, make any changes they see fit, and then are responsible for implementation of the recommendations.
“I’m proud to be part of an organization which so highly values innovation,” Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles said. “This includes leadership from our mayor and council who valued this idea when it came up in 2017. I’m also grateful to the staff who have volunteered to spend time going above and beyond their job descriptions to help the city come up with solutions through their efforts serving on the Think Tank. Our organizational culture is enhanced and we serve our community better today because of the ideas and recommendations which have come from the Think Tank.”
Mayor Brian Steele also offered his praises.
“The city of Nixa puts a premium on innovation. As an organization, we always push to find the best possible solutions for the challenges that face our community, which means we have to get creative and innovate,” Steele said. “I am extremely proud of the fact that our city has again, for the third consecutive year, won the MML Innovation Award. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of all city staff to think outside the box to help us serve our community better. The staff Think Tank is one way we can ensure our organization continues to source innovative solutions.”
The MML Innovation awards honor great projects happening in communities across Missouri that enhance the quality of life for Missouri cities. Awards are based on city population size.
In 2018, the City of Nixa won the MML Innovation Award in the large city category for the public-private partnership which developed the Nixa Solar Farm.
In 2017, the City of Nixa won the MML Innovation Award in the large city category for developing its Community Alternative Sentencing Court program.
