As Nixa preps for its season-opening and home-opening matchup with Carthage tonight, the Eagles no doubt will have an eye out for Carthahge quarterback Patrick Carlton.
Nixa didn’t meet up with Carlton during his breakout sophomore season last year. He started the season as a backup to Zeke Sappington, before an injury cleared the way for Carlton.
Sappington started in the Tigers’ 38-7 win over the Eagles.
Carlton made his first start against Webb City and went on to put up near-perfect numbers. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder passed for 1,115 yards and 14 touchdowns with a completion rate of 65 percent and just one interception, while rushing for 1,354 yards and 21 touchdowns,
He threw for three touchdowns in Carthage’s 36-21 Class 5 state semifinal loss to eventual state champ Vianney
Carlton is drawing interest from the likes of Notre Dame, Arizona State, South Dakota and Missouri State.
Carthage is also led by all-state defensive tackle Oscar Campa.
Prior to Nixa’s loss to Carthage, the Eagles had won their three previous season-openers. Nixa hasn’t lost a season-opener at home since 2006.
