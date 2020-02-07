After gaining revenge on Joplin with a 69-39 rout Friday, Nixa guard Josh Mason was a bit whimsical while reliving the similarities and contrasts of the teams’ two games, specifically the fourth quarters.
When the teams met at the Carthage Tournament back in December, Joplin prevailed 49-40 by holding onto the ball for four minutes during one stretch and limiting Nixa to four offensive possessions in the fourth quarter. Nixa didn’t score over the final eight minutes.
Nixa put up just three points in the fourth quarter Friday. But it was the turbo clock Mason and his running ‘mats put into effect that made for a fast finish.
“We didn’t really have much of a fourth quarter the last time we played them,
Mason said. “The irony is we didn’t play much of a fourth quarter here, either, but for a different reason.”
Still stinging over Joplin’s stall tactics two months ago in a non-conference game two weeks into the season, Nixa (15-5 overall and 3-1 in the COC) made the teams' rematch a blowout in a hurry. Nixa jumped out to as much as a 40-point lead.
“We definitely had a little chip on our shoulders tonight,” guard Evann Long said. “We were ready to play. We see this outcome and now we need to play like this every game. Hopefully, we can get on a roll from here.”
Mason felt a sense of urgency from the get-go and the need to force an up-tempo. While doing so, he drew the ire of his counterpart, Joplin's Blake Tash. Mason and Tash were involved in a brief skirmish in the second quarter that left them exchanging heated eye-to-eye unpleasantries.
“I purposely didn’t want to walk the ball up the floor this game,” Mason said. “I wanted to come out fast and get my shots. I was driving into him because we were playing pretty fast and I ran into him (and drew a blocking foul). He kind of ran into me after that and pushed off. Nothing personal. Don’t walk through me, though”
Fired up, Mason proceeded to score 16 points in the first 20 minutes to trigger the whipping.
“When Josh is making shots our offense is pretty good,” Nixa coach Jay Osborne said. “He got us off to a great start. I thought his decision-making was good, I’ll leave it at that.”
Mason was complemented by forward Jason Jones, who contributed 14 points.
“Jason stayed out of foul trouble,” Osborne said. “He was very assertive and aggressive tonight. I thought his shot selection was good. He’s been in foul trouble quite a bit, maybe not to the point of fouling out every game. But he’ll get a couple quick fouls early. That kind of puts him in a bind. We've got to keep him out on the floor for longer periods of time. ”
After being dominated by Ozark’s big men in a loss to the Tigers on Tuesday, Nixa’s frontcourt foursome of Jones, Tanner Collard, Aaron Engelman and Colton Berry combined to score 26 points.
Overall, Osborne his players' effort.
“Win or lose, you have to have some pride in what you’re doing,” Osborne said, “Tuesday night, we gave no indication of that at all. We were non-existent Tuesday. I’m glad our kids responded. “
Joplin had won seven in a row, including a 15-point win at Kickapoo.
Osborne is optimistic Nixa's COC title chances are very much alive.
“This is a good win for us,” he said. “We can build on this. I think good things are ahead of us. This keeps us in the COC title hunt. We’re chasing Republic and Ozark. But if we can win out, we’ll have a shot at winning the conference. Hard to (run the table) in this conference.”
JOPLIN (39) — Westmoreland 6 3-11 15, Rader 0 2-4 2, Allen 2 0-0 6, Tash 0 1-2 1, Wright 3 0-0 8, Meeks 0 2-2 2, Davis 2 1-1 5. Totals 13 9-20 39.
NIXA (69) — Ruffin 2 0-0 5, Long 1 0-0 2, Combs 2 1-2 5, Mason 6 1-1 16, Sorgenfrei 2 0-0 6, Wofford 3 1-2 9, Engelman 2 0-0 4, Jones 6 2-2 14, Collard 2 0-0 4, Berry 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 5-7 69.
Joplin 12 6 13 8 - 39
Nixa 19 22 25 3 - 69
3-point goals - Mason 3, Sorgenfrei 2, Wofford 2, Allen 2, Wright 2, Ruffin.
