Nixa gained its first State berth in 20 years by sweeping fellow COC members Webb City and Willard on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles whipped Webb City 25-11, 25-18 in Sectional play and walloped Willard 25-17, 25-11 in the Quarterfinal round.
Nixa (34-4) rolls to State with a 19-match winning streak. The Lady Eagles have taken 38 of 39 sets during that stretch, with the only loss being against Ozark at Districts.
Jordan Collard led the charge against Willard by collecting 11 kills. Kenzie Hines added seven kills, Sydney Golden dished out 23 assists, Lauren Weber delivered a trio of blocks and Lexie Gregory got to a dozen digs.
For Nixa, the win avenged a regular-season loss to Willard.
Nixa took care of Webb City by a 25-11, 25-18 count.
Golden garnered 27 assists, Collard and Taylor Golmen both netted eight kills, Hines and Jaycee Fixsen each had five kills and Gregory contributed 13 digs.
The Lady Eagles will join Lafayette (30-8), Liberty (28-7) and Francis Howell Central (19-5-2) at State, to be held this weekend in Cape Girardeau.
