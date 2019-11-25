Nixa Statistical Leaders (Final 2019)
OFFENSE
Rushing (Player Att.-Yds.) — Alex Wentz 133-638, Ramone Green 110-587, Riley Childs 24-100, Kolyn Eli 13-71, Steven Ward 10-37, Jared Spence 17-37, Casen Hammitt 2-9, Ryan Retone 1-4, Cody Breeden 1-0, Reid Potts 48-(-2).
Passing (Player, Comp-Att. Yds. TD/Int.)
Reid Potts 93-190 1,327 9/7
Receiving (Player, Rec.-Yds.) – Evann Long 38-639, Sam Cochran, Nixa 16-249, Riley Childs, Nixa 11-131, Caleb Pierce 4-85, Ramone Green, Nixa 8-77, Isaac Forbis, Nixa 4-39, Alex Wentz, Nixa 4-36, Jared Spence 3-39, Steven Ward 4-25, Nate Nixon 1-17.
Touchdowns — Riley Childs 6, Evann Long 5, Alex Wentz 4, Ramone Green 4, Sam Cochran 2.
Field Goals (Made-Att.) — Andrew Anello 3-4.
PATs (Made-Att.) — Andrew Anello 11-13, Ben Mills 5-6, Carson Beets 1-1.
Kickoffs (No.-Avg.) — Carson Beets 6-48.7, Andrew Anello 23-46.0, Ben Mills 10-46.0.
Kickoff Returns (No.-Avg.) — Evann Long 9-18.9, Kolyn Eli 11-15.7.
Punt Returns (No.-Avg.) — Evann Long 7.9.6.
DEFENSE
Tackles — Riley Childs 105, Steven Ward 90, Clayton Uber 89, DeSean Downs 73, Kolyn Eli 58, Matthew Vorse 57, Alex Wentz 55, KeShawn Murdie 54, Sam Davi 39, Jared Spence 34, Ely Caufield 28, Caleb Pierce 21, Dylan Nelson 17, Jaden Aven 13, Nathan Alford 12, Trey Lorden 9, Clay Barnett 7, Michael Turner 7, Ben Mills 6, Brendan Lovekamp 5, Dylan Ayers 3, Antonio Perez 3, Cameron Tooney 3, Nathaniel Cochran 2, Mason Barber 2, Thomas Schulte 1, Hayden Wofford 1, Cody Breeden 1, Evann Long 1, Isaac Forbis 1, Sam Cochran 1.
Tackles For A Loss — DeSean Downs 13, Alex Wentz 9, Matthew Vorse 7, Riley Childs 5, Clayton Uber 5, Steven Ward 4, Jaden Aven 3, Ely Caufield 3, Jared Spence 2, Dylan Nelson 2, Kolyn Eli 1, Sam Davi 1.
Sacks — DeSean Downs, Nixa 4, Jayden Aven 2, Clayton Uber 1, Steven Ward 1, Ely Caufield 1, Dylan Nelson 1.
Interceptions — Clayton Uber 3, Alex Wentz 1, Matthew Vorse 1, Kolyn Eli 1, Riley Childs 1.
Punting (No.-Avg.) — Dylan Nelson 15-35.3, Andrew Anello 22-35.1, Jayden Aven 4-32.5.
