For the first time since Brett Hammit started playing school ball, he will not be sporting an ’N’ on the front of his hat next year.
Hammit, a 2018 Nixa grad, is transferring from Nebraska to play juco ball at JeffCo.
“Happy to say I’ll be playing baseball at Jefferson College,” Hammit posted on his Twitter account a week after Will Bolt was named the new head coach at Nebraska in June.
Hammit spent one year with the Cornhuskers as a red-shirt. He gave Nebraska a verbal commitment as a sophomore.
Bolt replaced former big-leaguer Darin Erstad, who resigned after eight years coaching at his alma mater.
JeffCo is a traditional NJCAA power out of Hillsboro that annually produces NCAA D-I and D-II players. The Vikings’ most notable alumni is former Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buerhrle.
JeffCo was 47-10 and reeled off 29 straight wins last year in Kevin Moulder’s first season as the Vikings’ head coach.
Hammit capped his Nixa career by batting .446 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 24 RBIs as a senior. His junior season saw him hit .451 with four home runs and 14 RBIs.
