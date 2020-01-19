Nixa’s timetable is to have its coaching search come to a conclusion before ‘silly season’ begins.
Silly season annually gets under way in February and March, as schools choose to renew or not to renew contracts for teachers. The Eagles’ plan is to be ahead of the game in regard to their hire.
“Our goal is to have the search wrapped up before the end of the month,” Nixa Athletics Director Brandon Clark said.
The Eagles are searching for a coach for the first time since 2008, when Rich Rehagen was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach. Rehagen ended his 12-year tenure as head coach and 25-year tenure overall at Nixa by resigning midway through last month.
Rehagen compiled an 80-57 W-L record that included a Class 4 state runner-up finish in 2015 and quarterfinal appearances in 2009, ’11 and ’15. The Eagles were 5-6 overall, 3-4 in the COC and Class 5 District 6 runner-up last season.
In regard to Rehagen’s replacement, Clark said the pool of applicants features the quantity and quality Nixa was hoping to receive.
“I have been very impressed with the overall number of applicants,” Clark said. “(We have) highly qualified in-state and out-of-state candidates.”
Nixa’s coaching search committee is entering the final stages of its search.
“The interview process is under way, but I am not able to speak to the exact number of candidates interviewing for the position,” Clark said.
At least two other head coaching positions in southwest Missouri have opened up this winter.
Steve Hancock resigned at Springfield Catholic to return to Branson as an assistant coach. Scott Bailey resigned at Lamar after 14 seasons that included seven consecutive state championships form 2011-2017.
(0) comments
