Winning its season series with Lafayette propelled Nixa to the Class 4 State Volleyball Tournament championship.
The Lady Eagles made quick work of Lafayette in Saturday’s title tilt in Cape Girardeau, winning by counts of 25-15, 25-22 to capture the program’s first state championship in its first final appearance.
Nixa (37-4-1) and Lafayette (31-9-2) met a remarkable five times.
Nixa and Lafayette first played each other at the Blue Springs South Invitational in October, with Lafayette winning in three sets, The Lady Eagles won three of the teams’ final four matches, including twice at the Ozark Grand Slam Tournament. TheyNixa m split their pool-play match at State on Friday.
Saturday’s win marked the 300th in he career of Nixa’s Annie Zimmerman.
The final showcased once again Nixa’s seemingly endless supply of strikers. The Lady Eagles totaled 26 kills, with five players netting three kills or more.
Playing in her final match wearing a Nixa uniform, Lauren Weber was exceptionally versatile. She produced seven kills, 12 digs, two aces and one block.
Jordan Collard and Kenzie Hines, also seniors, also contributed all over the court. Collard collected five kills, two solo blocks, nine digs and an ace. Hines netted three kills, nine digs and a pair of aces.
Jaycee Fixsen was in on seven kills and Taylor Golmen three.
Sydney Golden delivered 23 assists.
Lexie Gregory collected nine digs and Alexis Adams served for two aces.
Nixa’s hitting percentage was .250 in the first set and .190 in the second.
The Lady Eagles closed their season by winning 21 of their final 22 matches.
