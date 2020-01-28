Although Nixa’s losing streak reached four games Monday with a 56-53 setback at the hands of Skyline, point guard Gabbi Nielsen pointed out reasons for the Lady Eagles to be encouraged.
Nixa broke into the 50s, after having had four games this season in which its offensive output finished in the 30s and the Lady Eagles scored a season-low 29 versus West Plains over the weekend.
“After we scored in the 30s for however many games, getting to 50 felt good,” said Nielsen, who had a team-high 17 points Monday. “Execution has been a struggle for us. But tonight was big turning point, I think. We had a lot of plays executed exactly how they were supposed to be.
“Our defense is always there. Tonight our offense was there, too.”
Nixa (7-10) played its fourth game in five nights, but was strong to the finish. The Lady Eagles put up 19 points in the fourth quarter. In addition to Nielsen’s 17 points, Ali Kamies hit double figures with 10 points.
Miranda Quennoz scored 26 points to help Skyline (10-6) hold off Nixa’s comeback bid.
“We were all definitely tired and a few of us are sick. It’s been hard on our bodies and honestly on our mental health, too,” Nielsen said. “This losing streak has been rough. But I think everyone pushed through well. Everyone’s effort is still 100 percent. I’m proud one everyone.”
Nixa faces Glendale on Thursday, before returning to COC action next week by traveling to Ozark. The Lady Eagles are off to a 2-0 start in conference play.
“I’m looking forward to the Ozark game,” Nielsen said. “It’s going to be a hard game. We’re all going to have to show up 100 percent. I have faith in this team. I know we have it in us.”
SKYLINE (56) — Quennoz 8 8-9 26, Nothnagel 1 1-1 3, Baub 6 1-2 14, Edwards 0 1-2 1, Crawford 4 2- 2 12. Totals 19 13-16 56.
NIXA (53) — Nielsen 7 2-3 17, Yantis 1 0-0 2, A. Kamies 3 3-3 10, Gibbons 3 1-2 8, K. Kamies 2 0-0 4, Hines 0 1-2 1, Vincent 2 0-0 5, Weaver 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 7-10 53.
Skyline 12 16 10 18 - 56
Nixa 11 14 9 19 - 53
3-point goals - Quennoz 2, Crawford 2, Baub, Nielsen, A. Kamies, Gibbons, Vincent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.