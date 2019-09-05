Ozark football

Ozark's Tylr Bolin tops all of Christian County with 84 yards rushing after Week One.

 Pat Dailey/Headliner News

OZARK, NIXA FOOTBALL STATISTICAL LEADERS

Offense

Rushing (Player Att.-Yds.)

Tylr Bolin, Ozark 2-84; Alex Wentz, Nixa 13-79; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 4-37; Max Schilling, Ozark 15-37; Reid Potts, Nixa 10-25; Chance Strickler, Ozark 9-20; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 5-19; Ramone Green, Nixa 3-9; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 5-9; Jared Spence, Nixa 4-5

Passing (Player Comp-Att.Yds.TD/Int.)

Reid Potts, Nixa 9-24 124 0/1; Chance Strickler, Ozark 2-6 17 0/0

Receiving (Player Rec.-Yds.)

Evann Long, Nixa 4-38; Jared Spence, Nixa 2-34; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 2    17; Caleb Pierce, Nixa 1-25; Sam Cochran, Nixa 1-23; Steven Ward, Nixa 1-4

Defense

Tackles

Kolyn Eli, Nixa 9; Clayton Uber, Nixa 8; Steven Ward, Nixa 8; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 7; Dylan Nelson, Nixa 7; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 5.5; Riley Childs, Nixa 5; Cannon Cox, Ozark 5; Nathan Alford, Nixa 5; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 4.5; Hunter Tennison, Ozark 3.5; Jake Skaggs, Ozark 3.

Tackles For A Loss

Hunter Tennis, Ozark 2; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 1.5; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 1; Max Schilling, Ozark 1; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 1; Tylr Bolin, Ozark 1

Sacks

Logan Baldwin, Ozark 2; Preston Webster, Ozark 1

Interceptions

Jake Skaggs, Ozark 1

