Ozark, Nixa Statistical Leaders
OFFENSE
Rushing
Player (Att.-Yds.)
Alex Wentz, Nixa 51-249; Tylr Bolin, Ozark 12-141; Chance Strickler, Ozark 42 105; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 12-91; Max Schilling, Ozark 30-65; Reid Potts, Nixa 20-51; Cannon Cox, Ozark 3-50; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 6-40; Jared Spence, Nixa 10-23; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 7-20; Steven Ward, Nixa 4-14; Ramone Green, Nixa 10-14; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 9-10; Riley Childs, Nixa 1-2
Passing
Player Comp-Att. Yds. TD/Int.
Reid Potts, Nixa 27-69 462 1/4
Chance Strickler, Ozark 13-27 175 0/2
Receiving
Player (Rec.-Yds.-Avg.)
Sam Cochran, Nixa 7-138; Evann Long, Nixa 5-116; Caleb Pierce, Nixa 4-85; Jake Skaggs, Nixa 5-74; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 2-66; Jared Spence, Nixa 2-34; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 5-29; Ramone Green, Nixa 3-28; Steven Ward, Nixa 4-25; Alex Wentz, Nixa 1-19; Nate Nixon, Nixa 1-17
DEFENSE
Tackles
Riley Childs, Nixa 30; Steven Ward, Nixa 28; Clayton Uber, Nixa 26; Tylr Bolin, Ozark 25; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 24; Matthew Vorse, Nixa 19; KeShawn Murdie, Nixa 18; Cannon Cox, Ozark 17; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 14; Jake Skaggs, Ozark 12; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 11; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 11; Sam Davi, Nixa 10; Alex Wentz, Nixa 9; Kyler Casteel, Ozark 9; Dylan Nelson, Nixa 8; Luke Hulse, Ozark 6; Nathan Alford, Nixa 6; Hunter Tennison, Ozark 5; Chance Strickler, Ozark 4; Tim Albright, Ozark 3
Tackles For A Loss
Tylr Bolin, Ozark 5.5; DeSean Downs, Nixa 4; Matthew Vorse, Nixa 4; Alex Wentz, Nixa 3; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 2.5; Riley Childs, Nixa 2; Hunter Tennison, Ozark 2; Max Schilling, Ozark 1; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 1; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 1; Max Schilling, Ozark 1; Ely Caufield, Nixa 1; Sam Davi, Nixa 1; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 1
Sacks
Logan Baldwin, Ozark 2; Preston Webster, Ozark 1; Cannon Cox, Ozark 1; DeSean Downs, Nixa 1
Interceptions
Jake Skaggs, Ozark 2; Clayton Uber, Nixa 1
