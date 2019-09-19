Ozark football

Ozark quarterback Cannon Cox has rushed three times for 50 yards.

 Pat Dailey/Headliner News

Ozark, Nixa Statistical Leaders

OFFENSE

Rushing

Player (Att.-Yds.)

Alex Wentz, Nixa 51-249; Tylr Bolin, Ozark 12-141; Chance Strickler, Ozark  42    105; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 12-91; Max Schilling, Ozark 30-65; Reid Potts, Nixa 20-51; Cannon Cox, Ozark 3-50; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 6-40; Jared Spence, Nixa 10-23; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 7-20; Steven Ward, Nixa 4-14; Ramone Green, Nixa 10-14; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 9-10; Riley Childs, Nixa 1-2

Passing

Player                         Comp-Att. Yds.   TD/Int.

Reid Potts, Nixa              27-69       462      1/4

Chance Strickler, Ozark   13-27       175      0/2

 

Receiving

Player (Rec.-Yds.-Avg.)

Sam Cochran, Nixa 7-138; Evann Long, Nixa 5-116; Caleb Pierce, Nixa 4-85; Jake Skaggs, Nixa 5-74; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 2-66; Jared Spence, Nixa          2-34; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 5-29; Ramone Green, Nixa 3-28; Steven Ward, Nixa 4-25; Alex Wentz, Nixa 1-19; Nate Nixon, Nixa 1-17         

DEFENSE

Tackles

Riley Childs, Nixa 30; Steven Ward, Nixa 28; Clayton Uber, Nixa 26; Tylr Bolin, Ozark 25; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 24; Matthew Vorse, Nixa 19; KeShawn Murdie, Nixa 18; Cannon Cox, Ozark 17; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 14; Jake Skaggs, Ozark 12; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 11; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 11; Sam Davi, Nixa 10; Alex Wentz, Nixa 9; Kyler Casteel, Ozark 9; Dylan Nelson, Nixa 8; Luke Hulse, Ozark 6; Nathan Alford, Nixa 6; Hunter Tennison, Ozark 5; Chance Strickler, Ozark 4; Tim Albright, Ozark 3

Tackles For A Loss

Tylr Bolin, Ozark 5.5; DeSean Downs, Nixa 4; Matthew Vorse, Nixa 4; Alex Wentz, Nixa 3; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 2.5; Riley Childs, Nixa 2; Hunter Tennison, Ozark 2; Max Schilling, Ozark 1; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 1; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 1; Max Schilling, Ozark 1; Ely Caufield, Nixa 1; Sam Davi, Nixa 1; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 1

Sacks

Logan Baldwin, Ozark 2; Preston Webster, Ozark 1; Cannon Cox, Ozark 1; DeSean Downs, Nixa 1

 Interceptions

Jake Skaggs, Ozark 2; Clayton Uber, Nixa 1

