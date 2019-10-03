Ozark, Nixa Statistical Leaders
OFFENSE
Rushing (Player Att.-Yds.) — Alex Wentz, Nixa 70-338; Chance Strickler, Ozark 90-264; Tylr Bolin, Ozark 28-237; Max Schilling, Ozark 54-233; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 17-117; Ramone Green, Nixa 19-97; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 15-92; Cannon Cox, Ozark 7-77; Riley Childs, Nixa 7-45;Reid Potts, Nixa 26-42; Steven Ward, Nixa 8-28; Jared Spence, Nixa 11-23; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 7-20; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 9-10
Passing (Player, Comp-Att. Yds. TD/Int.)
Reid Potts, Nixa 39-93 589 2/4
Chance Strickler, Ozark 24-48 254 3/4
Receiving (Player, Rec.-Yds.) – Evann Long, Nixa 14-234; Jake Skaggs, Ozark 10-146; Sam Cochran, Nixa 8-146; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 4-90; Caleb Pierce, Nixa 4-85; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 7-64; Jared Spence, Nixa 2-34; Owen Brockman, Ozark 1-29; Ramone Green, Nixa 3-28; Steven Ward, Nixa 4-25; Alex Wentz, Nixa 2-23; Skout Lave, Ozark 1-20; Nate Nixon, Nixa 1-17.
Kicking (Player, FGM-FGA) — Andrew Anello, Nixa 3-4.
DEFENSE
Tackles — Riley Childs, Nixa 61; Clayton Uber, Nixa 50; Steven Ward, Nixa 46; Tylr Bolin, Ozark 37; DeSean Downs, Nixa 36; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 35; KeShawn Murdie, Nixa 28; Cannon Cox, Ozark 27; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 27; Matthew Vorse, Nixa 26; Sam Davi, Nixa 25; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 23; Alex Wentz, Nixa 21; Jake Skaggs, Ozark 19; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 15; Jared Spence, Nixa 14; Kyler Casteel, Ozark 14; Ely Caufield, Nixa 12; Chance Strickler, Ozark 11; Hunter Tennison, Ozark 10; Luke Hulse, Ozark 10; Dylan Nelson, Nixa 9; Nathan Alford, Nixa 8; Skout Lave, Ozark 6; Caleb Pierce, Nixa 6; Tim Albright, Ozark 5; Clay Barnett, Nixa 5.
Tackles For A Loss — Tylr Bolin, Ozark 5.5; Matthew Vorse, Nixa 5; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 5; DeSean Downs, Nixa 5; Alex Wentz, Nixa 3; Riley Childs, Nixa 3; Hunter Tennison, Ozark 2; Ely Caufield, Nixa 2.
Sacks — Logan Baldwin, Ozark 2; Preston Webster, Ozark 1; Cannon Cox, Ozark 1; DeSean Downs, Nixa 1; Clayton Uber, Nixa 1; Luke Hulse, Ozark 1; Chance Strickler, Ozark 1.
Interceptions — Jake Skaggs, Ozark 2; Clayton Uber, Nixa 1
