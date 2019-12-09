An improbable and exceptionally quick climb up the ranks for Nixa’s DeSean Downs and Evann Long has culminated in their inclusion to the All-COC First-Team.
Downs is a First-Team defensive end and Long a First-Team wide receiver. Neither one strapped on shoulder pads as a freshman and sophomore and Long didn’t suit up for the Eagles until his senior year this season.
Long racked up 35 receptions for 599 yards. He had a single-game school-record 169 yards receiving versus Carl Junction. Long returned seven punts for an average of 9.6 yards and returned nine kickoffs for an average of 18.9 yards.
Downs garnered 11 tackles for a loss and three quarterback sacks among his 64 tackles. Over Nixa’s last four games, he had six TFLs and three sacks.
COC champion and Class 6 runner-up Joplin, Class 5 champion Carthage and Class 4 champion Webb City combined for 10 First-Team selections on offense and 11 First-Team honorees on defense.
Joplin running back Isaiah Davis and wide receiver Zach Westmoreland are the COC co-Offensive Players of The Year and Carthage linebacker Kale Schrader is the COC Defensive Player of The Year.
Unanimous First-Team choices include Schrader, Davis, Westmoreland at wideout, defensive back and punt returner, Carthage linemen Aiden Logan and Oscar Campa, Joplin lineman Alex Curry, Webb City lineman Matthew Meister, Carthage running back Tyler Mueller, Webb City running back Devrin Weathers, Joplin kicker Garrett Landis, Neosho linebacker Sam Cook and Branson punter Cristian Berumen.
Nixa senior Sam Davi received Second-Team recognition as as offensive lineman and a Third-Team honor as defensive lineman.
Ozark senior wideout Jake Skaggs, Nixa junior linebacker Riley Childs and Ozark junior defensive back Cannon Cox are also on the Second-Team.
Skaggs had 23 receptions for 393 yards, despite missing two games with injuries. Childs paced Nixa with 94 tackles. Cox had an interception and 47 tackles.
Nixa senior Alex Wentz is on the Third-Team as both a running back and linebacker. Ozark junior running back Ethan Pritchard, senior quarterback Chance Strickler and junior linebacker Thomas Rushing are also Third-Team choices.
Wentz led Nixa with 580 yards rushing on 124 carries. Defensively, he had 50 tackles. Pritchard averaged more than eight yards a carry while rushing 40 times for 328 yards, to go along with seven catches for 174 yards. Strickler was 42-of-83 passing for 721 yards with eight touchdowns and three picks. Rushing collected 46 tackles, including six TFLs and a pair of sacks.
