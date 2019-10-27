After not winning at Nixa's Inman Elementary Course in five years, the Eagles' Eros Sustaita celebrated his second victory within two weeks at his home course Saturday.
Sustaita took first place in the Class 4 District 5 Meet, thanks to a sprint to the finish. The Nixa senior posted a time of 16:04 to edge Kickapoo's Brady Bauder and his 16:05.
Sustaita took the COC Meet title with a time of 16:06 two weeks ago.
Joining Sustaita as Sectional qualifiers were Nixa's William Kershaw and West Hatman and Ozark's Gabe Bauer and Dylan Fritz.
Kershaw was fourth in 16:40, Hatman seventh (16:53), Bauer 15th (17:14) and Fritz 22nd (17:37).
Fritz took :20 off his COC Meet time and Hatman improved by :17.
Times were slower than anticipated on the girls side. Nixa's Alicen
Ashley was runner-up with a 19:21 finish. Kickapoo's Klaire Brown won with a 19:11.
Ashley turned in a 19:09 at the COC Meet.
Ashley will be joined at Sectionals by teammates Emily Harris and Nevaeh Page and Ozark's Elizabeth Kitchin and Kopelyn Delong.
Kitchin placed sixth (20:16), Delong 20th (21:09), Harris 22nd and Page 25th (21:25).
Harris knocked :10 off her COC time.
