Spread the word, Stephen Ward is showing of every sign of being ready to make an impact for Nixa on both sides of the ball.
Ward had already established himself during pre-season practices as an integral part of the Eagles’ fresh linebacking corps. He thew his 6-foot-0, 180-pound frame into the mix at fullback, as well, during jamboree action at Kickapoo on Friday.
Ward displayed power and speed on a 35-yard run through the middle of Ozark’s defense.
“I lowered my shoulder and was rolling and then I got tripped up,”Ward said. “But it was a pretty good run.”
Ward, fellow linebacker Alex Wentz and defensive backs Jared Spence and Kolyn Eli could all see time in Nixa’s offensive backfield by committee, while starting on defense.
Ward, who missed most of last season with a hamstring injury, relates he thinks he plays better defensively when also playing on offense.
“Playing fullback is fun for me and what I’ve always wanted to do. I love blocking," he said. "Offense gets me hyped for defense. So, whenever I’m getting yards on offense, I’m ready to go make sure the other team doesn’t get yards.”
Nixa defensive end DeSean Downs made sure Friday opposing offenses didn’t pick up yards at his expense. He recorded a quarterback sack versus Kickapoo and was in the Chiefs’ offensive backfield repeatedly.
Any fan on hand who thought Downs was the best player on the field wasn’t alone.
Ozark wide receiver Owen Brockman’s unofficial varsity debut saw him haul in a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chance Strickler.
The Tigers’ defense shut out Nixa.
Things get real next week, as Nixa entertains Carthage and Ozark hosts Neosho.
