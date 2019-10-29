Nixa’s soccer team emerged from its scoring slump to gain a 4-0 victory over West Plains on Monday.
After the Eagles went three matches without a score, Carson Palmer netted a pair of goals and Zach Naugle and Andrew Butler both had one goal.
Carson Beets, Bryce Richmond and Landon Myers all contributed an assist.
Nick Reid posted the shutout.
Nixa upped its record to 12-7.
