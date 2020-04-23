Eros Sustaita envisioned in middle school that he would develop in high school into a college basketball prospect. He was a starter for Nixa's A team both as a seventh- and eighth-grader.
At the same time, he was proving to be quite a natural in cross country. He placed first in the COC Championships in seventh grade and was runner-up in eighth grade. But he figured that was a good stopping point.
"I ran only because my Dad was the coach and he wanted me to do it," Eros said. "Going into high school, I didn't want to do it anymore because my Dad wouldn't be coaching. But coach (Lance) Brumley and my parents wanted me to try cross country, so I did. I'm really happy with the decision I made."
Sustaita went on to establish himself as the Eagles' premier long-distance runner. He holds school records in both cross country and track and has signed to continue his career in both sports at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC).
"I grew to love the people in cross country and track and gained a huge respect for running in general," he said. "I love the atmosphere. Everyone's family, even runners from other teams. There's an appreciation and respect for each other."
Sustaita's school-record times include a 15:32 in the 5K, a 9:53 in the 3,200 and a 6:29 in the 2K Steeplechase. He ranks second in the 1,600 with a 4:28. Of course, he set those marks in track even while missing out on his senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sustaita hopes he leaves behind a good impression as a strong-willed runner with a determined work ethic.
"It's not really about leaving a legacy of being a fast runner, it's about setting an example for my team," he said. "In track and cross country, it's about how hard you work. There aren't as many variables as other sports. There's no one passing you the ball. Everything depends on you. You get there by the dedication you have."
Sustaita finished 10th in the 1,600 (4:28) at the Class 5 State Track Meet as a junior a year ago. He was 28th (15:58) at the Class 4 State Cross Country Meet as a senior last fall.
He will compete in both the 5K and 1,600 at UMKC. Also, he has shown enough potential during limited experience in the steeplechase to give it a try. He was a runaway winner in the event last year at the SBU Bearcat Invitational, beating the rest of the field by 12 seconds.
"I think playing basketball helped me in the steeplechase," Sustaita said. "In basketball, there's a lot of running and jumping and changes of pace. That's something you don't do in cross country and track, so not a lot of runners are good at it. I like the steeplechase a lot. It's something different."
Sustaita adds he needs much more experience in the steeplechase, particularly running in a pack.
"The thing about the steeplechase is I like doing it when I'm out in front," he said. "It's hard when there is a crowd of fast people around you and they're all jumping around you. I'll have to get used to that. I've watched Olympic challenges and it's crazy. I wonder, 'Aren't they afraid of clipping another runner and falling?'"
Like all other seniors this spring, Sustaita held his signing ceremony at his home and was content to share the moment with his family.
"It was fine, I didn't need a big crowd," he said.
Sustaita plans to be a pre-med major, with aspirations to be an orthopedic specialist. Having endured injuries and completed arduous rehabs himself, he thinks it be fulfilling to help athletes complete similar comebacks.
"It would be awesome to meet athletes and get them back to what they love," he said.
At UMKC, Sustaita will join another Nixa grad, Marcus Johnson. Johnson will be a graduate assistant coach for the Roos in the fall.
"It gives me someone to know, ask any questions I might have and help me around," said Sustaita, who has met Johnson several times. "He can teach me how to warm up to college life."
