No letting up with Sparta's full-court pressure or the Lady Trojans' schedule
As goes Sparta's full-court pressure may also go the Lady Trojans.
Sparta coach Josh Loveland says his upstart group made up primarily of freshmen and sophomores hope to force an up-tempo by pressing and creating offense with their defense.
"We have to focus on playing great defense and pushing the ball up the court," Loveland said. "We have to be able to control the pace of the game, speed teams up and get buckets in transition."
Sparta's roster includes two seniors, four sophomores and six freshmen.
Loveland suspects his youngsters might be prone to inconsistency.
"We are going to be young, but we are also very athletic and talented," he said. "With young players you never know day to day who may show up. Sometimes, we may look like a top competitor and some days we may look pretty average. Our key will be getting consistency every day from our young players."
Sparta's freshmen have certainly been consistent winners. They compiled a 64-0 record from fifth grade through eighth grade. The freshmen include Laney Humble, Megan Brown, Natalie Wilks, Brynn Holt, Ashley Roller and Brooklyn Roller.
Shelby McMurry is fresh from a breakout freshman season in which she put up an average of 16.9 points a night. Alyssa Diers is a 3-point specialist who averaged 9.9 points last season as a junior.
With an eye on getting the most out of the Lady Trojans, Loveland upgraded their schedule. Sparta already has faced Class 2 power Hartville, will play at Bradleyville, Purdy and Ash Grove and accepted invites to take part in the Walnut Grove and Rogersville tournaments. In addition, there are much-anticipated SWCL tussles with Blue Eye and Crane.
"In order for us to compete every day with our tough schedule, we will have to play great defense," Loveland said.
Sparta (1-1) is at Hollister tonight.
