Ozark diver Kaden Bowling doesn’t underestimate what he learned from former Glendale state champion Cole Earl. But both he and his coach, Richard Hackett, agree the best thing for Bowling is that Earl is now at Drury.
Ozark’s and Glendale’s swim teams practice together and have nearly the same meets schedule, thus Earl and Bowling saw each other often a year ago.
This year, Bowling is fresh from championships at the COC Meet and SWMO Meet and will head to State this weekend with a medal finish on his mind.
“It was a lot of fun looking up to someone who was setting meet records everywhere he went,” Bowling said of Earl. “But last year was kind of tough. I knew it wasn’t that big of a deal to learn new things because I knew there was no way I was going to beat him. This year now that I have a chance to maybe get up on the podium, it’s made me work harder to learn new dives.”
“Kaden was in the shadows last year,” Hackett said. “It helped him (to practice and compete with Earl), but it also made him timid to try something new because ihe didn’t want to feel like he embarrassed himself. But he wouldn’t have embarrassed himself. When he was able to get clear of all that, he started to try harder dives and has gotten a lot better.”
Specifically, Bowling has upgraded the degree of difficulty on his dives involving twists.
“I finally learned how to start twisting on my dives,” Bowling said. “Hopefully, that’s going to help get my points up at State to maybe get me to the podium.
“It’s not necessarily difficult (to incorporate more twists),” he added. “But it’s something you have to do for the first time before you can get used to it. You put a lot more aggression into the twisting aspect so you can get around in time.”
“He used to do a single twist, now he’s doing a double twist,” Hackett said. “He used to do a flip with a half twist, now he does a one and-a-half with a half twist.”
Bowling's personal-best points total last year 381 points. This year, he has a 441 to his name.
“My front two-and-a-half flip or an inward one and-a-half flip are my most confident drives,” he said. “I usually get the best scores from them. Now that I’m learning harder drives, my scores have gone up. Some dives I’m still inconsistent with the entry work. But for the most part my dives have been consistent.”
“His strong suit is he’s consistent,” Hackett said. “In diving, if you can stay consistent, you’re going to do very well.”
Bowling was 15th at State last year. He’s trying not to put any undue pressure on himself by pointing to a goal his second time around at State.
“I’m going to go in and have the most fun I can,” Bowling said. “I don’t really have a place in my mind. I want to compete the best I can. I know if I state a goal and don’t reach it, it’s going to make this whole State journey not enjoyable. If I go in and have fun and whatever happens, happens, I’ll be able to leave knowing this season was really good for me.”
State will be held at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, with Class 2 prelims to be held Friday afternoon and the finals slated for Saturday.
