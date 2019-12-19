At first glance, it seems unimaginable that a program fresh from back-to-back 20-win seasons and off to a 6-1 start this season finds itself perilously close to being .500 at home during that span.
Do the math, though and Ozark is 46-18 dating back to the start of the 2017-18 season, but only 11-10 at home. The Lady Tigers made their one and only home contest of the 2019 portion of their 2019-2020 schedule one to forget by losing 49-45 to West Plains on Thursday.
“We usually don’t play too well at home, I don’t know what it is,” center Katie Mayes said. “We were hoping to change that tonight. But we will have to wait until the next home game to get the ‘W.’"
“We always play well on the road and we had a good start to this season,” guard Madi Braden said, referring to Ozark winning at Columbia Hickman, going 2-1 at the Great 8 Classic in Rogers, Arkansas, and sweeping its three foes at the SEMO Border Challenge in Poplar Bluff. “Coming home, we were hoping for a better outcome than tonight.”
All things considered, the Lady Tigers’ schedule might work in their favor, what with upcoming dates on the road against stalwarts Columbia Rock Bridge, Kickapoo, Jefferson City Helias, Willard and Republic
“I’d rather be on the road,” coach David Brewer said. “This has not been a good facility for us. There have been a lot (of losses) here over the years. It’s unexplainable. If I could (explain it), I’d fix it.
“It’s probably preparation or something,” he added. “We go to Rogers and Poplar Bluff and it’s physical and we come back here and it’s not. It’s like night and day playing somewhere else and playing here. They officiate it entire differently. I think that’s part of it. I’m probably grasping at straws. I don’t know what to take from it, honestly. It’s a matter of frustration.”
West Plains’ 1-3-1 matchup zone gave Ozark fits from the start to finish. The Lady Tigers fell behind 18-11 in the first half and faced as much as an eight-point deficit, 40-32, in the second half.
“It was frustrating because there was no way to get down low,” Mayes said. ‘We couldn’t get easy baskets. We had to rely on the 3.”
Mayes gave credit to the Lady Zizzers’ lateral movement and relentless nature.
“They were all over the place,” she said. “It was hard to get open.”
Ozark’s 3-point shooters had some open looks, but not enough. Olivia Hanks netted four treys during her 12-point night and Moriah Putt added 10 points. But Mayes, Braden and Anna Hitt managed only about half their usual points total.
“I thought we were prepared for it,” Braden said of West Plains’ zone. “But they were always one step ahead of us. We made 3s, but not what we’re used to. If we had been on, it would have been a different story.”
It was a different story a year ago when the teams met at West Plains and Ozark won by 19 points.
The Lady Zizzers (7-0) made sure to always have a defender in front of Hitt to try to stop her penetration. Hitt was forced to pass more than she shot and was scoreless through the first three quarters.
Hitt swished a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. The treys gave Ozark a fighting chance, as the Lady Tigers pulled to within three points of the lead. But Ozark’s two possessions while trailing 48-45 in the final minute resulted in a missed 3-point attempt and an unforced turnover.
Brewer was just as disappointed in Ozark’s defense. The Lady Tigers were prone to fouls, giving the Lady Zizzers 20 free-throw attempts.
“I’ve always been pretty proud of us defensively,” he said. "Man, it wasn’t there tonight.”
WEST PLAINS (49) — Brunson 6 2-4 14, Holesapple 5 3-3 13, Harlan 3 1-2 8, Judd 2 2-3 7, Cunningham 1 4-8 7. Totals 17 12-20 49.
OZARK (45) — Mayes 3 0-0 6, Hitt 2 0-3 6, Braden 3 0-0 8, Hanks 4 0-0 12, Watson 1 0-0 3, Putt 4 1-2 10. Totals 17 1-4 45.
West Plains 11 10 15 13 - 49
Ozark 11 10 10 14 - 45
3-point goals - Hanks 4, Hitt 2, Braden 2, Watson, Putt, Haraon, Judd, Cunningham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.