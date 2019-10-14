We’re still two Friday nights from the end of regular-season play mind you. But all signs point to Ozark and Nixa meeting for a second time this season in the Class 5 District 6 semifinal round.
In the District’s current points standings, Nixa (4-3) stands second with 30.14 points while Ozark (4-3) is third with 28.76. Nixa and Ozark can be assured of a first-round bye no matter how either team fares this week, provided fourth-place Republic (2-5) falls to first-place Carthage (5-2).
Ozark still has a shot at the No. 1 seed if the Tigers can complete a sweep of Webb City (6-1) this week and Carthage next week.
Nixa’s only road to the No. 1 seed would have to include a sweep of Joplin (7-0) this week and Webb City next week, two Carthage losses and for Ozark to split its remaining two games.
The first tie-breaker in the Districts standings is head-to-head competition. Nixa has lost to both Carthage and Ozark. Head-to-head matchups outweigh the points system in the case of any two-way tie.
History suggests the best bet is for defending District champion Carthage to emerge as the No. 1 seed, followed by some combination of Ozark and Nixa. If Ozark and Nixa both finish 6-3, 5-4 or 4-5, the Tigers will be awarded the higher seed.
Knowing all too well the strong probability the Tigers and Eagles will meet again, both sides are excited about such a prospect. Ozark won the Backyard Brawl last month 20-14.
The Eagles, naturally, want revenge.
"It would mean a lot to us to play Ozark again,” Nixa linebacker Riley Childs said. "We shouldn't have lost that game to them. We played terribly. Hopefully, it will be a different outcome when we play them next."
"We would love to play them again.” Eagles defensive end Matthew Vorse sad. "We didn't think we gave Ozark a good game. We'd love show them who we really are."
“That loss left a bad taste in my mouth,” running back Alex Wentz added. “Ozark is one team I really want to face again, along with Republic. If we play Ozark again, we can't get cocky or get on a high horse. We have to stay down to earth."
The Backyard Brawl saw Ozark’s offense dominate the time of possession while running three times as many plays from scrimmage as Nixa’s offense.
“We didn’t get the offense started,” Wentz said. "On defense, it was tiring being out there the whole time. It wasn't fun. They ran all over us. They're a good team."
Ozark defensive back Logan Baldwin said the Tigers would look forward to the chance to try to complete a sweep of the Eagles.
“I want to play Nixa again. I love playing them,” Baldwin said. “We didn’t get that many defensive plays against them. It was three and out every time. We only had like 20 defensive plays. I feel like it would be a good game again is we play them again."
Ozark and Nixa last met in the playoffs in 2014, when the Eagles won 41-0 in a Class 5 District 5 semifinal.
