Maya Herman is among the Nixa players who will be the happiest to see Jaden Labarge return to the center circle for the Lady Eagles.
While Labarge has been busy playing club ball with the Kickapoo Lady Chiefs 16U team in recent weeks, Herman has been among the pitchers coach Matt Walker has called upon.
Herman would prefer not to classify herself as a pitcher.
“I used to love pitching, then I started to hate it,” she said after throwing in Nixa’s summer league double-header against Republic on Wednesday. “Other people got better at it than me. I didn’t have motivation to practice pitching, so I’m okay being a backup pitcher. It puts so much stress on me and I don’t like stress. When I do pitch, I try to enjoy it.”
“She doesn’t like to do it any more,” Walker added. “She kind of just does it out of necessity.”
Herman will be a three-year starter this year somewhere in the infield. Since debuting as a freshman starter, she’s been at third base, second base and shortstop. She was an All-COC Second-Team selection as a freshman.
Herman is fresh from hitting .291 with one home run, 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored as a sophomore last year. She started off the season 7-for-16, but a 1-for-20 funk followed. She finished up with four hits during Districts and committed no errors in Nixa’s last five games.
With the Lady Eagles having lost six starters to graduation from last season’s 15-15 outfit, Walker will be asking Herman to take on a new role as a leader.
“Maya is kind of quiet, leader by example type,” Walker said. “She’s not a rah-rah, cheering type. She keeps her nose down and gets after it.”
“I try to encourage other people,” Herman said. “I don’t look at myself as someone people look up to. It’s kind of weird for me. But I try to have fun with it.”
Herman’s mindset and role certainly have changed since she was a admittedly a timid freshman playing with her older sister, Lauren, a former Nixa outfielder.
“I knew some of the older girls because of my sister. I followed her in everything she did, “ Maya said. “But I definitely came out as a nervous freshman,. I’m more confident now and having more fun, instead of worrying abut making errors.”
“She’s more sure of herself now than she was as a freshman,” Walker said. “She understands she one of the older players and on top of the food chain so to speak, so now she has to step up.”
