There's no better example of the increased opportunities in store for Ozark's seniors than Riley Sundlie. He's being given the chance during the Tigers' pre-season practices to win a job on the mound and behind the plate.
Sundlie's spot in Ozark's rotation seems secure. He was 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA as a complementary starter to ace Dylan Frandsen last season. As a hitter, he had just three at-bats.
"I would like to catch. I think I can be very good at it, plus I'd get at-bats by doing so," Sundlie said. "In college, I will be mainly pitching. So, this season will probably be my last at-bats for the rest of my life. Catching is a grind on your legs and knees. Overall, though, it's really fun and worth it.
"You've got to prepare for (pitching and catching) and manage your time wisely," he added. "At both positions, you're in charge of the field. I'm excited for the opportunity to lead in those two very important positions."
Coach Mike Essick has big plans for Sundlie, but admits the best-case scenario would likely be for junior Colton Casteel to emerge and lock down Ozark's starting catcher's job.
"Riley is going to have a chance to step up and be our No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher and maybe catch," Essick said after the Tigers' opening week of practices. "We're trying to see who can handle the catching position. We don't know what we have now. We're hoping it's Colton, so that allows Riley to be our No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher. We really don't want Riley to have to go behind the plate. That would kill him, as far as being one of our top two pitchers. In Class 5 baseball, it would be too much on his arm. I don't want to do that to him."
All five Ozark seniors could be part of the team's everyday starting lineup. The class also includes Jake Skaggs, Seth Glossip, Eric Scott and Cade Holmes.
"We've got a lot of question marks. There are so many opportunities, like never before in this program," said Essick who is in his 26th and final season at Ozark. "There are opportunities at every position but a couple. It's wide open.
"You want to see your seniors step up," he added. "They've stayed in the program and this is their time to shine. You want them to have success."
"It's always good to have an opportunity," Scott said. "I'm excited to have the chance to take advantage of it."
The Tigers were senior-dominated last season. Skaggs is the lone full-time returning starter. He's coming off a breakout junior season in which he had a team-high nine home runs and 27 RBIs, to go along with a 3-1 mark and 3.12 ERA as a spot starter and reliever.
Glossip, a left fielder, had a .268 batting average with a pair of homers and 14 RBIs in 56 at-bats last season. Scott, a first baseman, batted .250 in 19 games. Holmes, a right fielder, hit .365 at the jayvee level.
Glossip is in a holding pattern for the time being. He injured a knee playing soccer three weeks ago and is awaiting word on an MRI.
"Hopefully, we can find out what is wrong and get me fixed as soon as possible," Glossip said. "I was seeing our trainer at school for a week to see if it would get any better. The swelling gradually went down. At first, it was probably about the size of a baseball. My mobility feels like it's getting better. But I'm not running. Doctors don't want me to injure the knee any further.
"It's not fun watching everyone else do the stuff you should be doing," he added. "But right now, I have to be watching."
"Seth's a guy we're counting on," Essick added. "We thought our outfield was set with Seth, Jake and Holmes. We're crossing our fingers and hoping for the best."
Both Glossip and Holmes are looking forward to the chance to lead.
"I think I can take a lot of from what the seniors did last year," Glossip siad. "They did a great job. Taking on some of their roles will be fun."
"It's a great opportunity and I'll try to become more of a leader," Holmes said. "It's not in my personality. But I'm going to be working on it."
Ozarks hosts a jamboree agaist Nixa and Rogersville on Saturday. The Tigers' opening day March 20 will include home dates versus Poplar Bluff and Harrison, Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.