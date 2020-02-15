Should Zayne Gale ever travel west along Hwy. 76 into Taney County and stops in Crane, he won’t have to worry about introducing himself. The Spokane center discovered Friday the Pirates are well aware who he is.
“They were calling out my name if I was cutting or wherever I was at,” Gale said of the attention he received from Crane on Friday. “They were always alert where I was the whole time.”
The Pirates, ranked fourth in Class 2, kept Gale occupied just long enough to fend off the Owls’ upset bid and escape with a 57-50 SWCL triumph.
Gale finished with 14 points, but was held scoreless over the second and third quarters. During the second quarter, the Pirates outscored Spokane 18-4 to build a 17-point halftime lead, 33-16.
Gale scored five points in the first quarter, but didn’t even have that many touches over the second and third quarters.
“Crane prides themselves on their defense and they’re a very good defensive team,” guard Jackson Bray said.
“If Zayne would have had a night or if we had got him going a little bit earlier, I think that game is ours for the taking,” Owls coach Kyle Johnson said.
Spokane (13-9 overall and 2-4 in the SWCL) outscored SWCL-leading Crane (22-2 and 6-0) by a 34-24 count in the second half. The Owls pulled to within five points of the Pirates in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t get discouraged by the 17-point (deficit),” guard Sam Shuman said. “We kept our heads high and battled back.”
Shuman repeatedly beat Crane’s full-court pressure and Bray and Daniel Newell eventually found their range. Bray and Newell both ended with three 3-pointers. Spokane put up 23 points in the third quarter alone.
“They guard well and are physical. We had a hard time penetrating against them,” Johnson said. “We were being too cautious in the second quarter. We talked about taking them more off the dribble and we did a better job penetrating in the third quarter.”
Once Bray and Newell got hot, that opened the floor up for Gale. He took his man one-on-one with ease while netting nine points in the fourth quarter.
Alas, the Owls ran out of time.
“It was good Sam, Jackson and Daniel stepped up,” Gale said. “I’m quick for being a big guy. Most big guys are slow, so I have a good advantage there.”
Defensively, the Owls implemented full-court pressure of their own in the second half and forced the Pirates’ star-studded backcourt of Tyler Campbell and Isaiah Bean to throw a handful of passes away.
“We thought we could press, but didn’t know if we could do it for four quarters,” Johnson said. “We got right back into it. We gave ourselves a chance. I’m proud of my guys tonight.”
For a bunch reeling from a 64-62 loss earlier in the week to Purdy, Spokane received a morale booster with its play in the second half.
“The guys weren’t defeated after the game in the locker room,” Johnson said. “They were upbeat. This was a wakeup call for them, that we can play with these schools in our District. If we’re dialed in our like we were in the the third quarter, we should be a tough team to beat. I hope this goes a long way for our team.”
“This opened our eyes of what we’re capable of,” Shuman said.
“We needed a good battle like this. It was big for our mindsets,” Bray added. “Even though we lost, we want to carry this momentum into Districts.”
CRANE (57) — Campbell 5 1-2 12, Smith 3 1-4 9, B. Vaught 3 0-2 8, Branstetter 4 3-5 11, Steele 0 1-2 1, A. Vaught 2 0-0 , Woodward 6 0-0 12. Totals 23 6-15 57.
SPOKANE (50) — Gale 5 2-2 14, Bray 5 2-4 15, Shuman 1 2-4 4, Stewart 2 0-1 5, Wiggins 0 1-2 1, Newell 4 0-0 11, Tate 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 7-15 50.
Crane 15 18 11 13 - 57
Spokane 12 4 23 11 - 50
3-point goals - Bray 3, Newell 3, Gale 2, Smith 2, B. Vaught 2, Campbell, Stewart.
