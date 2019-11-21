Among the more intriguing options Spokane coach Kyle Johnson will be able to turn to, with a roster he feels may be 12-deep, is a front line featuring Zayne Gale, Jacob Wiggins and JD Tate.
Gale stands 6-foot-5, Wiggins 6-6 and Tate 6-8. While previewing the Owls’ season, Johnson speculated about having those three on the floor at the same time.
“If we play those three at the 3-, 4- and 5 positions, we’re going to be real tall and long,” Johnson said. “We could cause problems for offenses and defenses going with that big lineup.”
Spokane can pack the paint at times with Wiggins and Tate and because of Gale’s effectiveness with his back to the basket or on the perimeter. He averaged 11.8 points a game last season and has the potential to be among the SWCL’s elite players.
“Gale is going to be our go-to player,” Johnson said. “We expect him to have a big season. His expectations for himself are high. We’re going to try to put him in a position to have success night in and night out.”
The Owls will also be counting on increased production from guard Jackson Bray. He moves from point guard to shooting guard, after putting up 11.4 points a game last season.
Sam Shuman will assume the playmaking duties.
“We’re going to get the ball in Jackson’s hands in more scoring opportunities,” Johnson said. “He’s going to have to be one of the guys who leads us in scoring most nights. I think he can do that. We’re going to try to get him coming off of screens and set him up for success by getting him as many shots as we can.
“Sam handles the ball as well as anyone on the team,” Johnson added. “He’s come a long way. I trust him with the ball in his hands. He knows his role is going to be getting us started in our offense and playing good defense. As long as he’s handling those things, I’ll have a hard time bringing him off the floor.”
Spokane’s starting five will include Gayle, Bray, Shuman and fellow juniors Grant Stewart and Daniel Newell.
In addition to Wiggins and Tate, off the bench will be Jacob Wasson, Brayden Pryer Micah Axley, Jaden McCoy and Austin Coberly
“This is the deepest we’ve been since I’ve been here,” Johnson said. “We’ll go 10- to 12-deep. We’ll be able to rotate guys in based more on a position basis, rather than playing my best player off the bench. Hopefully, we’ll be able to save our legs late in games.
“We’re ready to go,” he added. “I feel more prepared than I have been since I’ve been here.”
Spokane, 15-12 last season, opens by hosting New Covenant on Friday.
