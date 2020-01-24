During a week in which Spokane desperately wants to repeat as Spokane Tournament champions, Owls center Zayne Gale didn’t want anything to do with deja vu.
Gale took a forearm to his face, or more specifically around and on his nose, from a College Heights player in the fourth quarter during the teams’ matchup Thursday. His initial thought was he may have suffered a broken nose for the second time this season.
“I thought, ‘Oh no, here we go again,’” Gale said. “It hurts, but it’s not broke again.”
“I was worried for a second,” Spokane coach Kyle Johnson said. “When he pulled his hands away from his face, I didn’t see any blood, so knew he was going to be OK.”
Gale was great, as he poured in 25 points in Spokane’s 75-69 semifinal victory.
Gale thrived in the paint against a Cougars front-line that featured three players standing 6-foot-4 or taller. Whatever the 6-5 Gale might lack in muscle, he makes up for with smarts and determination.
“There are always big bodies in there and I see double-teams a lot of the nights,” Gale said. “You’ve got to be strong and finish at the rim. Their big guy (Curt Davenport) is a freshman. He’s got some talent and will be good. But I’m a third-year starter now, I know a little bit more.”
“Whether people are bigger or taller than him, it doesn’t matter,” guard Jackson Bray added. “He may not be the biggest kid, but has some fast moves under the basket. He finds a lot of ways to maneuver in the paint and score.”
Gale exploded for 15 points in the first quarter.
The offenses on both sides were on full display in the first half. College Heights went into halftime with a 40-37 lead. The teams combined for 45 points in the second quarter alone without the benefit of a single free throw.”
The 3-point shooters enjoyed themselves thoroughly. Both teams made 10 treys. College Heights’ Miller Long netted six 3-pointers, Bray had five and Daniel Newell added three for the Owls.
“When they started double-teaming me, that opened things up for our other guys,” Gale said. “They knocked down some 3s for us.”
Spokane was still down 56-49 after three quarters, before the Owls broke away, thanks to a 26-point fourth quarter. Midway through the final quarter, Gale picked up his fourth foul and was forced to sit for a couple matters.
Sam Shuman and Bray responded by both hitting pivotal 3-pointers while Gale was out.
“I have the greatest teammates. I had confidence in our guys,” Gale said.
For Shuman, his 3-pointer was only his second bucket on the night.
“He doesn’t shoot often. But when he does shoot, I know it’s liable to go in because he’s an efficient scorer,” Bray said. “I’m proud of him for making that 3.”
Bray banked in his final 3-pointer. He shot it from a wing and no one would have doubted him if he said he meant to knock it in off the backboard.
“You can put that I meant to do that. But I didn’t,” Bray said with a laugh. “It gave us momentum and I’m fortunate it went in.”
Bray finished with 19 points and Newell had 18.
Even after falling behind by seven points, Johnson knew his team could make a comeback.
“We’ve had a roller-coaster year,” he said. “Since we’ve come back from the Blue & Gold Tournament, we went to Marionville and lost and didn’t look very good. Then, we go to Miller, which beat us for the Marionville Tournament championship earlier in the year, and we win by 11. I thought it was our best game of the year. But then in the first round of this tournament, we’re playing the 8 seed (Verona) and it was still a ballgame in the fourth quarter because we didn’t play well. Tonight, we were back up. Hopefully, we can ride this momentum and don’t go back down.”
Spokane (11-4) will meet Blue Eye (11-4) in tonight’s championship game at 8:30. The Bulldogs beat Cassville 47-36 Thursday.
“We’d be the second team in Spokane history to go back-to-back and the last time it happened was 35 years ago,” Bray said. “That’s what our minds are on.”
COLLEGE HEIGHTS (69) — Friend 1 0-0 3, Bugar 5 1-1 12, Beck 3 1-2 7, Burton 9 3-5 22, Long 6 0-0 18, Davenport 3 0-0 7. Totals 27 5-8 69.
SPOKANE (75) — Gale 10 4-4 25, Bray 6 2-6 19, Shuman 2 0-0 5, Stewart 3 2-3 8, Newell 5 5-7 18. Totals 26 13-20 75.
College Heights 13 27 16 13 - 69
Spokane 19 18 12 26 - 75
3-point goals - Long 6, Bray 5, Newell 3, Gale, Friend, Bugar, Burton, Davenport, Shuman.
