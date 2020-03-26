Ozark Athletics Director Yancey Little supports the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association's repeated stance it hopes to host some sort of spring sports season.
In response to the coronavirus disease and quarantine efforts that have suspended spring sports through at least April 24 in most cases, MSHSAA released a statement Tuesday announcing it was still preparing to host spring sports championships.
"Instead of saying, ‘No we’re not going to do it,' at least this gives our kids hope," Little said. "It’s that carrot out in front of them, to keep them working on their craft on their own. Whether it happens or not, none of us can say at this point in time. Still, it gives kid motivation to play catch or throw long-toss for baseball and I saw a post of a kid practicing hurdles in his front yard.
"That’s my point of view. Some people out there may think we should give kids closure," he added. "But that doesn’t give them any hope. I don’t think we’re there right now."
The Kansas State High Schools Activities Association's decision to cancel its state's spring sports season March 18 has not caused a domino effect nationwide. The great majority of states are waiting to see if increased quarantine efforts that include lockdowns in some areas will eventually allow schools to be back in session and spring sports to be played.
Schools in Missouri are shut down through April 6 or April 24. Ozark and Nixa are among those that have suspended classes though April 24.
Post-season competition for spring sports annually begin as early as the first week of May for golf, softball and mid-May for track, tennis, baseball and soccer. Championships are completed by the end of the month or the first week of June.
MSHSAA's statement opened the possibility of revisions to its championships.
"In all likelihood, any championships that do happen will have a very different look and feel than those in the past," MSHSAA's statement read. "The staff continues to find possible venues and back-up venues, as well as continue to develop multiple variations of what a postseason may look like."
Little feels athletes wholeheartedly will accept a modified season over no season.
"For the majority of kids, this is it for them, their last hurrah," Little said. 'They’re not going to play college baseball or run track or play golf in college. This is their last chance to compete for their high school teams and communities. If it means a shortened three-week season, so be it."
Spring sports practices began March 2 and were halted March 13. If spring sports resume, Little said it will be interesting what MSHSAA will require in regards to the number of practices athletes must complete before being eligible for competitions. Typically, its mandate is 14 practices.
"You’d hate to put kids in a situation that might not be safe for them," Little said. "In baseball, it’s going to take take them a while to get their arms in shape. It would be hard to tell a kid on day three that he’s going to throw 89 pitches. In soccer and track, the conditioning aspect is huge.
"Who knows what will happen? We’re not sure what is on the horizon," he added. "You feel sorry for the kids. But these are the cards we’ve been dealt."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.